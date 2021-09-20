Beyond the ICU

Neurocritical Care Foundation appoints nursing professor to board of trustees

The Mount has been a launching pad for thousands of nurses at many of the most renowned hospitals and health facilities across the globe, thanks in large part to the School of Nursing’s outstanding success.

But in what may be unknown to some, this career path can span far beyond a hospital—just ask Mount Saint Vincent’s Director of the Undergraduate Nursing Program and Assistant Professor Jordan Yakoby. This summer, he was appointed to the Neurocritical Care Foundation (NCCF) Board of Trustees.

Introduced by the Neurocritical Care Society (NCS), the NCCF was founded to foster collaboration between individuals and organizations who support and perform neurocritical care-related research, with an emphasis on treatments and cures for life-threatening neurological disorders.

Dr. Yakoby’s professional and personal values aligned with the NCCF, making things a natural fit. A clinically active neuro-ICU nurse practitioner, a cancer survivor (who underwent treatment while studying for his master’s and doctoral degrees), and a firm believer in civic engagement, it became clear to him that nurses can have just as much of an impact outside of a hospital as they do while working for one.

“One of the things the pandemic has highlighted quite well is how crucial frontline workers—especially nurses—are to this country,” he said. “As nurses we have a wealth of knowledge and experience that is very applicable in various capacities, among many industries. There are so many charitable and professional organizations that could benefit from a nurse’s perspective. Many times, in the boardroom, the business background predominates, but I find that it’s the medical perspective that is so vital. My nursing experience has allowed me to contribute to decisions that are truly reflective of what our constituents are looking for, and allow for our stakeholders to feel that their voices and perspectives are being well represented.”

Exploring additional opportunities and expanding knowledge beyond a health care facility isn’t only something Dr. Yakoby does himself—it’s something he encourages all of his students to do.

“It’s never too early to become immersed in external ventures,” he continued. “It’s truly rewarding to be part of something that is bigger than one’s self—and it also provides tangible, real-world experience, besides coursework, that helps students stand out as they venture out into the work world seeking full-time employment.”

Some students may find it difficult to spread their interests across multiple areas, but they can look down the hall to Dr. Yakoby himself for both advice and motivation.

“I have dedicated my professional career to the care of critically ill patients with a variety of neurological diseases. Our goal as a philanthropic organization is to increase awareness of such disorders, as well as raise funds to advance research and scholarship in the field to benefit patients the world over. With my own personal and professional experiences, I am glad to take on an active leadership role to hopefully make a long lasting and meaningful impact.”

And we know he will.

Learn more about Nursing at the College of Mount Saint Vincent.

“I hope my experience is inspiring not only to nursing students, but all students, showing them what they can do with their careers.”

— Dr. Jordan Yakoby

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.