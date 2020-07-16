Giving Tops $2 Million, Far Surpassing Previous Record

Mount Community Makes History Amidst Global Pandemic

At the Mount, we give students the tools to succeed—together.

Shattering its previous fundraising record, the College of Mount Saint Vincent community raised more than $2,100,000 in support of student financial aid, innovative teaching, high-impact research, faculty funding, and other academic priorities during the 2019-2020 Annual Fund.

This year’s Annual Fund is historic, setting a new record for fundraising by over $1 million. The Annual Fund—the yearly, unrestricted giving campaign that enhances all areas of life and learning at the College—first reached $1 million at the close of the 2016-2017 fiscal year. While the total has only been climbing since then, this year’s $2 million close-out is not only notable, but it reflects the impermeable spirit of the Mount community during such uncertain times.

Thank you for your support of the 2019-2020 Annual Fund!

This record-breaking Annual Fund is a testament to the selfless philanthropy of the Mount’s dedicated network of alumnae/i and friends. Knowing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic would be wide-ranging and long-lasting, President Charles L. Flynn, Jr. called upon the members of the Mount community to do their part in helping to offset the costs of the pandemic at the College.

“The revenues we use to sustain our budget have been reduced by millions of dollars. Meanwhile, savings are few and the costs of serving our students well—even remotely—have increased,” said Dr. Flynn.

Recognizing the financial threats to the College’s mission and itching to do their part, the overwhelming success of this year’s Annual Fund was made possible through a generous gift from Mount Trustee Cristóbal Conde and his wife Kamaryn—whose belief in the College and its students inspired a three month-long giving challenge to close out the fiscal year.

The response was overwhelming.

Over 675 donors responded to the challenge—making gifts to the College at a level of giving that is higher than what many had given in years past—quickly meeting the $500,000 challenge goal. The momentum continued leading up to the close of the campaign on June 30, concluding an extraordinary Annual Fund at over $2 million from nearly 1,500 total donors.

Gifts to the Annual Fund support each and every student at Mount Saint Vincent. 100% of students at the College receive scholarship and financial aid awards—which are underwritten through generous gifts to the Annual Fund. Additionally, funds raised each year support the continued growth and maintenance of the Mount’s historic buildings and grounds, help grow the Elizabeth Seton Library’s collection of publications and online resources, and fund both student life and athletic programs.

The College is grateful for everyone who supported the 2019-2020 Annual Fund—whether it was $5 or $5,000, every gift made a difference. The success of this year’s campaign is the result of the Mount family coming together to support the financial stability and future of the College, and could not have been done by one person alone.

“I am deeply proud of how the Mount Saint Vincent community has responded to these difficult times with commitment, intelligence, and compassion,” continued Dr. Flynn.

This year’s momentous Annual Fund is just another example of the generosity of our remarkable alumnae/i, friends, employees, and trustees. And while the future may be uncertain amid this global pandemic, one thing is for sure: the Mount community is truly exceptional.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.