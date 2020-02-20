Information on the Coronavirus

To: College of Mount Saint Vincent Community

From: Kelli Smith, Vice President for Student Affairs

Dear Members of the Mount Community,

The College is closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). The health and wellbeing of our community remains the top priority. The College has monitored and will continue to follow all public health advisories and guidance, especially in light of yesterday’s closing of a nearby secondary school out of an abundance of caution.

As of today, March 4, 2020, there have been no cases of COVID-19 in or connected to the College of Mount Saint Vincent community.

What are the symptoms?

The most common symptoms of the novel coronavirus are:

Fever

Cough

Sneezing

Sore throat

Shortness of breath

How do I prevent the spread of COVID-19?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes the virus is spread by person-to-person close contact. The same standard health practices used to prevent spread of the flu can also be used to prevent COVID-19, such as:

If you are sick, stay home and do not attend school or work.

Wash your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cough into your elbow or a tissue and not your hands. Dispose of the tissue.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Practice healthy habits: Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

What if I develop flu-like symptoms?

If you develop symptoms consistent with the flu, or are concerned that you may have been exposed to COVID-19, seek medical attention right away. Before you go to the doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and let them know of your recent travel and symptoms so that the facility may plan ahead to minimize potential spread.

You should cease all daily activities until consultation with a medical provider has occurred. This includes, but is not limited to: attending classes or campus events; participating in clinicals, student teaching or internships; and going to work, whether on or off campus. Students are expected to adhere to the protocols of their host sites (i.e. hospitals, schools, businesses) in addition to the guidance provided by the College.

Who do I contact if I am diagnosed with COVID-19?

If you are a student, please contact the Office of Student Affairs (718-405-3253) as soon as possible so that we can provide you with individual guidance. If you are a faculty member, administrator or staff, please contact the Office of Human Resources (718-405-3213).

Students should contact their faculty, advisors, and employers in the case of a prolonged absence. A letter clearing you to return will be required prior to reinstatement to daily activities.

What will happen if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the campus community?

The College will follow the New York City Department of Health and New York State Department of Health protocols for containment. Those community members who have close contact with the patient will be contacted and monitored by the appropriate health agency with support of the College.

Should I wear a face mask?

There is no need to wear a face mask unless you have symptoms of an airborne infectious disease or in prolonged close contact (about 3 feet) with a contagious person. Outside of these circumstances, the CDC does not recommend use of a face mask by members of the general public.

Should I travel abroad?

The CDC has urged people not to travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran, which as of March 3 have all been categorized with Level 2 or 3 Travel Health Notices. If you plan on traveling internationally, keep in mind that other countries could add or change travel restrictions without notice, flights may be canceled, or new re-entry restrictions or quarantines could be imposed when returning home.

Students visiting the College from abroad should be in contact with their program director or advisor. Individuals entering from highly affected areas will be advised by CDC officials at entry to the United States of precautionary steps. Learn more about the CDC Travel FAQs.

Do College events or gatherings need to be canceled?

At this time, there is no need to cancel classes, events, or campus operations. There are currently no restrictions on public gatherings. Students and employees are reminded that part of demonstrating good prevention efforts is staying home from events when they are ill.

Where can I find out more?

For more information, please visit:

Campus officials will continue to closely monitor the situation and update community members should the situation change. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this time.

