Mount Saint Vincent Appoints National Nursing Leader as New Dean

Dr. Susan Apold Returns to Lead the College’s Nursing Programs

The College of Mount Saint Vincent is delighted to announce the appointment of Susan Apold, Ph.D., RN, ANP-BC, GNP, FAAN, FAANP, to serve as Dean and Professor of Nursing.

“We are very fortunate to welcome Dr. Susan Apold back to the College of Mount Saint Vincent as our Dean of Nursing,” said Lynne Bongiovanni, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College. “She brings extraordinary experience, dedication, and vision—and given her exceptional record of professional accomplishments and commitment to educational growth, I am confident that our nursing programs will continue to grow and flourish under her leadership. We look forward to building an even stronger future for our students in the years ahead.”

Dr. Apold has built a renowned reputation as a remarkable, successful leader in the professional nursing and nursing higher education communities, most recently as the founding director for Iona College’s Bachelor of Science degree program in nursing. Dr. Apold has also served as Dean of the School of Health Science and Nursing at Concordia College—a program which she established and developed—and as a clinical professor of nursing at New York University’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

Prior to these roles, she held various faculty and administrative positions at Mount Saint Vincent. Beginning in 1989 as a nursing instructor, Dr. Apold rose through the ranks—she was awarded full professor with tenure and also transitioned to leadership roles as the College’s Chair of its Graduate Nursing Programs, Dean of Nursing, and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty.

Her impressive accomplishments and exceptional academic record have positioned her as one of the nation’s premier leaders in nursing. In addition to her extensive experience in academia, Dr. Apold has maintained a clinical practice in New Rochelle, N.Y. for more than two decades. Furthermore, she’s held numerous leadership roles, including former President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (a position she held twice), President of the Nurse Practitioner Association New York State, and Founder and Project Director of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners Leadership Development Program. She is an alumna of the Robert Wood Johnson Executive Nurse Fellowship Program (a three-year advanced leadership program for nurses in senior role), a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a registered nurse), and a Fellow of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Dr. Apold has also been published in multiple peer-reviewed journals and book chapters in the area of nursing advocacy; has been nationally recognized for her inspirational keynote speaking engagements and panel presentations exploring the challenges facing nursing, as well as the power of the profession to make substantial and meaningful change for individuals, families, and communities; and has made appearances on C-SPAN and Fox News.

She received her B.S. from Holy Family College, her M.S. from the University of Pennsylvania, and her Ph.D. from Adelphi University. A Board-Certified Adult Nurse Practitioner and a Geriatric Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Apold earned her post-master’s certificate of advanced practice as a nurse practitioner from none other than the College of Mount Saint Vincent, truly a testament to the quality of the program.

The College has a rich history and strong reputation for preparing nurses for successful lives and careers, offering traditional undergraduate, second degree accelerated nursing, and graduate nursing degree opportunities. The nursing program, which is frequently recognized for its outstanding commitment to student success, is one of Mount Saint Vincent’s most rigorous and competitive academic programs—and nursing education is changing fast. Changes in health care are a driving force. Hospital stays get shorter, in-patients sicker, hospitals are more understaffed, and more and more health care takes place in the community. Students need realistically-simulated, hands-on training to be well prepared for the rigors of clinical sites. And the COVID-19 pandemic has further confirmed the critical roles nurses play in the health care system and the importance of having a well-rounded and holistic approach to ensure a well-educated nurse workforce.

Dr. Apold’s forward-focused, comprehensive, and student-centered approach will prove invaluable as the College continues to advance its offerings and create meaningful educational and clinical experiences for students. We are thrilled to welcome her passionate advocacy for quality nursing education and practice, as well as quality patient care, allowing Mount Saint Vincent’s nursing programs—and graduates—to thrive as the best in the region and nation.

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.