Sigma: An inspirational Partner in Your Leadership Journey

Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing Presents Informative Nursing Leadership Speaker Event

Event: Sigma: An inspirational Partner in Your Leadership Journey

Date: February 13, 2025

Time: 3 PM

Location: Smith Hall at the University of Mount Saint Vincent

The Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing at the University of Mount Saint Vincent would like to invite members of the greater Mount community to attend Sigma: An inspirational Partner in Your Leadership Journey, an informative nursing leadership speaker event.

The presentations will take place on Thursday, February 13 beginning at 3 PM in Smith Hall. In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of UMSV’s Eta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau—the international nursing honor society—the event’s keynote speaker will be Liz Westcott DCM, MSc, DipMan, RNT, RN.

Dr. Westcott is the president-elect of Sigma Theta Tau. Her career in nursing spans over 46 years and she is a senior academic and leader with over 33 years of experience working within higher education—14 of which were at the faculty executive level. Dr. Westcott is currently working at Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom, in the Nursing and Midwifery Council Test of Competence Centre, and also as an executive coach and a company director. Dr. Westcott is a previous Sigma Theta Tau Europe regional coordinator and is a past president of the Phi Mu Chapter in England. In clinical practice, Dr. Westcott had a career in neuroscience nursing working at The National Hospital for Nervous Diseases, Great Ormond Street Hospital London, and the Radcliffe Infirmary Oxford, rising to the role of senior nurse for neurosurgery. Additionally, Dr. Westcott was appointed as the first lecturer practitioner for neurology and neurosurgery in the United Kingdom. Her research interests are in the area of leadership and coaching. She is an Ad Eundem Fellow of Royal College of Surgeons Ireland and was the first individual member of the Florence Nightingale Foundation.

The event has been organized by Alanna Kavanaugh, EdD(c), APRN, FNP-BC, FCCP, NYAM, FFNMRCSI, Assistant Dean of Graduate Nursing. In addition to her faculty and administrative roles on campus, Professor Kavanaugh is the President of UMSV’s Eta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau.

“I was introduced to Dr. Westcott at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland where we were being induced as Fellows,” Professor Kavanaugh shared. “She has kindly agreed to travel across the pond from London to New York City—all in an effort to speak on her experiences in nursing leadership to our students, staff, and guests. We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from her experiences and we are happy she can celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Eta Sigma Chapter!”

Dr. Westcott’s keynote address will dive into her leadership journey and how her personal experiences led her into her current roles and her work with coaching. At this event, key leaders from Sigma Chapters across the northeast will be in attendance, as well as the Board of Directors for the American Association for Men in Nursing.

This nursing speaker event is free and open to any and all members of the Mount community and beyond who wish to attend. Students currently studying in the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing are highly encouraged to attend.

Looking for more information? Contact Professor Kavanaugh at [email protected]. Our campus map and directions can be found here.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.