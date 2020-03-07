Everyone should continue to follow preventative guidance including thorough, frequent hand washing, coughing or sneezing into a tissue or elbow, and staying home if not feeling well. Anyone who has had direct contact with someone who tests positive for the Coronavirus is obligated to report that information to Human Resources or the Student Affairs office immediately for further guidance.

This virus has prompted understandable concern but also some disproportionate fears. I hope we will remain composed and rational. That’s the only way we can truly be there for each other. And please, if you have questions to pursue, do not hesitate to call Student Affairs or HR.

