20 Years of Recognition

Mount Continues Streak, Receives National Endorsement for Exceptional Academic and Career Development Programs

Fewer than 400 colleges and universities nationwide received the title of ‘College of Distinction’ during this year’s 20th anniversary celebration.

As for the College of Mount Saint Vincent?

Not only were we included as a 2020-2021 College of Distinction—which recognizes our ability to provide a personalized education catered to students’ interests while exhibiting the Colleges of Distinction’s four overarching distinctions—but we were recognized for efforts in six additional categories.

Our inclusion on the various lists validates and celebrates that Mount Saint Vincent continues to provide exceptional, life-changing opportunities for all students in and outside the classroom.

The six categories—New York, Catholic, Career Development, Business, Education, and Nursing—reaffirm the College’s commitment as an academically excellent, authentically inclusive, independent liberal arts college.

Colleges of Distinction hand-picks a selection of top schools that are well equipped to provide a personalized education catered to students’ interests. Every school profiled has been honored for the excellence of its programs, highly recommended by those in-the-know about college education. Included institutions align with four overarching distinctions: student engagement, teaching, community, and outcomes.

“We complete a thorough review of the programs before granting the honors,” said Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer for Colleges of Distinction. “We’re looking for qualities such as accreditation, breadth of program, advising and mentoring, integration of career services, and successful outcomes for students. It’s wonderful to see how Mount Saint Vincent really exemplifies these qualities.”

The College is frequently recognized—as a regional leader by U.S. News and World Report, as third in the nation for upward mobility by The Chronicle of Higher Education, and even as one of the top 50 best small colleges in the nation by Money magazine—so it’s no surprise that year after year Mount Saint Vincent claims a spot as a College of Distinction.

“Each school is different, just as every student is different. There is no number-one college for everyone, so we never rank those in our cohort. Mount Saint Vincent’s inclusion is informed by the unique ways it commits to achieving success,” said Colleges of Distinction founder Wes Creel. “It’s inspiring to see Mount Saint Vincent commit to the learning styles and community involvement that will best allow their students to thrive.”

Education at the Mount goes beyond knowledge, skills, and preparation for work. Here, we cultivate independent thinkers ready to apply critical inquiry toward lives of leadership, service, and innovation.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.