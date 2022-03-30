Celebrating Over 20 Years of Service

Mount Honors President Emeritus with Naming of Renovated Library Space

The College of Mount Saint Vincent was proud to honor President Emeritus Charles L. Flynn, Jr. at a cocktail reception following the official naming of the second floor of the Elizabeth Seton Library as the Charles L. Flynn, Jr. Academic Resource Commons.

The library space, which received a long-awaited facelift over the summer months, now houses the College’s array of student support services—HEOP, TRiO, MAP, and the ARC—and welcomed the professional advising staff of the Oxley Integrated Advising Program.

“As a singular home for our network of opportunity programs, the Academic Resource Commons manifests Mount Saint Vincent’s commitment to meeting learners when, where, and how they need us,” reflected President Susan R. Burns. “In this space, students and educators come together, with distinct but equal roles, to facilitate academic success and the development of the whole person—fulfilling an essential part of our mission.”

With quiet study cubicles, computer labs, and a private tutoring center, the student community at the Mount has eagerly embraced use of the vibrant new facilities throughout this academic year.

Dr. Flynn, who retired at the conclusion of the 2020 calendar year, worked diligently throughout his tenure to develop and expand access to student support services for learners of all disciplines at the College.

With a goal of propelling Mount Saint Vincent into the 21st century and adapting our educational practices to serve diverse learners, Dr. Flynn was steadfast in his commitment of nourishing the minds of young adults with a transformational learning experience.

“Over their four years at the College, our students demonstrate remarkable growth in their ability to understand both the world and each other,” said Dr. Flynn during his remarks. “Their education is rooted in the tradition of the liberal arts—of an emphasis to understand, as opposed to just know.”

The event, which took place on Tuesday, March 22, welcomed friends of Dr. Flynn, trustees, colleagues, alumnae/i, students, and Sisters of Charity. Attendees gathered on the second floor of the library to enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and good company as they celebrated Dr. Flynn’s achievements and toured the new space. Laughter and smiles abounded.

Dr. Flynn took time to reflect on the commitment of the College’s foundresses, the Sisters of Charity, and their remarkable devotion to education.

“Our Sisters were heroic in saying that faith, hope, and charity eclipse any other commitment in our lives. This institution lives those ideals, and it is those founding principles that are extended in the College’s mission.”

And following his retirement last Spring, the College conferred upon Dr. Flynn the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa. Circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic limited attendance at the commencement exercises. Dr. Burns was proud to present Dr. Flynn with the accolade during the evening’s reception.

“Under your leadership, the Mount sustained its commitment to growth, widened the diversity of its student body, and revitalized the campus through careful stewardship of its history and a profound sense of its importance to the community,” said Dr. Burns, as she presented Dr. Flynn with his diploma, academic hood, and tassel.

“You made it possible for countless individuals to seize a life worthy of their talents, and to work toward a better world worthy of their commitment. In short, your dedicated efforts transformed lives.”

To conclude the program, Dr. Flynn thanked the reception’s attendees for their support during his presidency.

“It has been a great privilege to serve here. I owe an immense thanks everyone here this evening. You have been incredibly giving and kind to me.”

And thank you, Dr. Flynn, for your over 20 years of dedicated service to the College of Mount Saint Vincent.

To learn more about the College’s student support services and the Charles L. Flynn, Jr. Academic Resource Commons, view this article—which originally appeared in the Mount’s 2021 Annual Report.

