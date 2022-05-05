Cheering for the White and the Gold

Congratulations, Class of 2022!

College students have faced enormous challenges related to the pandemic—something the Class of 2022 knows all too well. But, as always, Mount students have remained diligent. Our graduates have committed to keep our campus community safe, strived to balance their academics and extracurricular activities (and excel at both!), and adjusted to a new way of living, in and outside the classroom. We are so proud of them.

Our upcoming Commencement ceremony is not only a momentous occasion for Mount graduates, but for their families as well. It is the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. For a great many of our students who are among the first in their families to obtain postsecondary education, Commencement is the ultimate realization of a dream that has passed between generations. And when the Class of 2022 crosses the stage, we rest assured that our graduates are not only prepared for a job or career, they are prepared for life. Their families will deservedly be proud of what has been achieved, and joyfully optimistic for the triumphs that lay ahead—we know we are!

This is truly the right place for…the Class of 2022.

Schedule of Events Thursday, May 19

Final Bow: Grace Plaza | 2 PM Friday, May 20

President’s Farewell Picnic: Grace Plaza | 12:30 PM

Baccalaureate Mass and Hooding: Chapel of the Immaculate Conception | 4 PM | Watch Live!

Reception: Grace Plaza | 5:15 PM

Honors Convocation: Cardinal Hayes Auditorium | 6:30 PM | Watch Live! Saturday, May 21

Commencement: Great Lawn | 10 AM | Watch Live!

Final Bow and the President’s Farewell Picnic are for graduating students, as well as faculty, staff, and administrators—all other Commencement events are open to students and their families. Tickets are required for the Commencement ceremony and there is a limit of four guests per graduate. Guests may enter the tent beginning at 8:30 AM and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis—saving seats will not be allowed. Additionally, in the event of inclement weather, the President’s Farewell Picnic and the reception following the Baccalaureate Mass and Hooding will be held in the New Gym, located in the Peter Jay Sharp Athletic and Recreation Center.

We’re also pleased to welcome our very own Fr. Chris Keenan, OFM, as the 2022 Commencement speaker. Fr. Chris has served as a Campus Chaplain at the College of Mount Saint Vincent for over 12 years. And though he will retire at the end of this academic year, his future plans include returning to campus in continued connection with the College and as an Associate of the Sisters of Charity. Not only has Fr. Chris been a friendly presence on campus, he served as a Catholic Chaplain of the FDNY for over 20 years—assuming the position on 9/11 following the death of his good friend and previous Chaplain, Fr. Mychal Judge. Fr. Chris‘ warm smile, open hugs, good humor, and encouraging words have garnered him many “BFFs” throughout his time at the Mount.

We look forward to our community coming together at the Right Place on the River to cheer on our graduates as they celebrate this monumental achievement—in-person, on campus, and under the College’s iconic waterfront tent.

Unable to make it to campus? Not to worry! Commencement celebrations will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. You may access specific livestream sessions in the schedule above, or may visit our College of Mount Saint Vincent livestream page to explore live and upcoming events. Looking for additional information? Check out our FAQs! Still have questions? Please email studentaffairs@mountsaintvincent.edu.

With goodness and discipline and knowledge today, and always—congratulations!

