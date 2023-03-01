CMSV and SCNY to March in 262nd NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Bringing Our 175th Anniversary Celebration to the Streets of Manhattan

The College of Mount Saint Vincent—together with our founders, the Sisters of Charity of New York—is happy to announce that it has been selected to march in the longest-standing (and largest!) St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world.

Join students, employees, alumnae/i, friends, family, and Sisters of Charity and their Associates on Friday, March 17 as we march proudly throughout the streets of Manhattan in celebration of not only St. Patrick’s Day, but our momentous 175th anniversary.

The Mount is rich in history and vibrant in tradition. From our roots as the Academy—the first institution to offer higher learning to women in New York—in what is now Central Park to our current 70-acre riverfront campus location in the Riverdale neighborhood of the Bronx, we’re proud to be celebrating 175 years of putting goodness, discipline, and knowledge in action.

Although many decades—almost two centuries—have passed, two things have remained constant: the College’s unwavering commitment to serving each and every student and the Sisters’ call and passion to serve the poor and marginalized.

For 175 years, Mount Saint Vincent has stayed true to its mission in the Vincentian/Setonian tradition of excellence, service, and education. Our faculty and staff have guided students to seek the development of the whole person—both within and beyond the classroom, and we’re has produced alumni who are proud to be “Mount Made” and intent on becoming caretakers of a better world.

Not many institutions get to celebrate their Dodransbicentennial, but we’re is excited to continue to sustain our mission for the next 175 years and beyond.

Marching in this year’s NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade is an honor, and we couldn’t be more excited to carry our anniversary banner up 5th Avenue for all to see.

While the Sisters of Charity most recently marched in the parade in 2017 in celebration of the 200th anniversary of their arrival in New York (as well as in 2009—when the parade was dedicated to them in honor of the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Sisters of Charity by Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg, MD), this is the College’s first year marching in over a decade.

Those interested in marching with the College and Sisters can do so by filling out the registration form found here. There is also still room to join us at Rosie Dunn’s for a pre-parade brunch—reserve your spot while you still can!

We hope you’ll join us for this memorable day. And if you can’t march with us, we encourage you to cheer for the white and the gold and keep an eye out for our group on the live television broadcast as we march past the reviewing stands.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.