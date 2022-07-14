College(s) of Distinction

Mount Continues Streak, Earns National Endorsement for Exceptional Academic and Career Development Programs

Mount Saint Vincent has yet again been recognized by Colleges of Distinction for its honorable commitment to helping undergraduate students learn, grow, and succeed—but that’s not all. The College has also received endorsements for six additional categories—Catholic, New York, Business, Education, Nursing, and Career Development—proving that the Right Place on the River is much more than just one of the most famous collegiate catchphrases out there.

“We’re inspired by the ways in which the College of Mount Saint Vincent immerses students in their fields, all while fostering a welcoming community that will support them through and beyond their college years,” said Wes Creel, Founder of Colleges of Distinction. “Every student has individual needs and their own environment in which they’re most likely to thrive. We want to extend our praise to the schools that prioritize and cater to students’ goals.”

And they don’t just hand out such a recognition to any institution—Colleges of Distinction believes that a thorough selection process requires more than an overview of institutional data, statistics, and size of endowment. Instead, their selection process comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools, accepting only those that adhere to the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. These principles are all informed by high-impact practices to prioritize the ways that institutions enable students to have a fulfilling, individualized college experience both in and outside of the classroom.

The Mount continues to meet and exceed those four distinctions, ranking us as a leading institution for New York State, as well as earning recognition as a college that maintains its culture of diversity, equity, and authentic inclusivity by emphasizing our Vincentian tradition of service, Setonian tradition of spirituality, and Catholic intellectual tradition. Founded by the Sisters of Charity in 1847, goodness, discipline, and knowledge are ever rooted in our community. Plus, those sweeping Manhattan skyline views from the banks of our waterfront NYC campus don’t hurt—but what’s better is that our curriculum utilizes opportunities far beyond the classroom, allowing students to gain practical experience and apply theory in professional settings…from the Big Apple and beyond.

As for our other categories, the review process is just as intensive.

Conveniently, schools awarded the Career Development badge have shown that they are well equipped to help their students graduate with confidence. The badge recognizes schools with comprehensive four-year plans, advising, and more.

When it comes to career development, our Oxley Career Education Program leads the region—and nation. We’re an advocate for our students, starting from day one and continuing through graduation—because here, we’re in this together. Our students develop one-on-one relationships with professors, advisors, and mentors who learn what they need to thrive and who make sure they get it—whether that’s an added challenge, a push in a new direction, a chance to explore opportunities outside the classroom, a little help adjusting to college life, connections to businesses and organizations across NYC, or extra student support services. Oxley helps our students build the skills, and the plan, to discover their best academic and professional options to launch their career.

And then there’s a few of our premier areas of study for which we were recognized: business, education, and nursing.

Colleges of Distinction advocates for schools whose undergraduate experiences are grounded in a philosophy of well-rounded, individualized engagement. We excel at graduating business students into the workforce with solid, well-developed critical thinking skills, as well as the ability to adapt in an ever-changing society. We deliver leading-edge undergraduate teaching programs, as education transforms alongside constant changes in technology, public policy, employer demands, and more. And we highlight the importance of experiential learning to prepare students for future careers in nursing, expanding the possibilities for healthcare professionals.

“Globalization and the intricacies of modern business operations require effective communication and apt problem-solving strategies—and the Mount’s programs keep their future leaders adaptable as they grow alongside their industry,” Schritter continued. “They graduate educators who are not only knowledgeable, but also efficient mentors who provide empathetic support and practice novel teaching methods. And through their accredited nursing program, the College has enabled its students to take calculated action even in high-pressure situations—these students are challenged to remain curious and compassionate throughout their rigorous practice.”

No matter the major or experiences our students choose, the development of their skills at the College lay the foundation for success in their future. And this honor serves as a reminder that our campus, location, student support services, exceptional educational offerings, and integration of career exploration and preparation is second to none.

The Right Place on the River? Always. But it’s clear a new tagline has entered the chat: College of Distinction.

About Colleges of Distinction

Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been committed to honoring schools throughout the U.S. for true excellence in higher education. The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience. Its website provides dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and resources for students, parents, and high school counselors.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.