Commencement: Watch Live!

Congratulations, Class of 2022!

We look forward to our community coming together at the Right Place on the River to cheer on our graduates as they celebrate this monumental achievement—in-person, on campus, and under the College’s iconic waterfront tent.

Unable to make it to campus? Not to worry! Commencement celebrations will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. You may access specific events in the schedule below, or may visit our College of Mount Saint Vincent livestream page to explore live and upcoming events.

Looking for additional information? Check out our FAQs! Still have questions? Please email studentaffairs@mountsaintvincent.edu.

With goodness and discipline and knowledge today, and always—congratulations, Class of 2022!

*Guests may begin entering the tent at 8:30 a.m.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.