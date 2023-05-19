Commencement Weekend: Check It Out Live!

Cheer on the Class of 2023 From Both Near and Far

It’s finally here!

The weekend we’ve all been waiting for has arrived: Commencement at the Right Place on the River! We look forwarding to welcoming Mount community members to our historic Riverdale campus for a weekend of celebration as we tip our hats to the Class of 2023.

Unable to make it to campus? Don’t worry!

Commencement weekend celebrations will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. You may access specific livestream sessions in the schedule below, or visit our College of Mount Saint Vincent livestream page to explore live and upcoming events. And don’t forget to follow us on social media @mountstvincent as we share some behind-the-scenes snapshots of the events!

Schedule of Events

Friday, May 19

Baccalaureate Mass and Hooding Ceremony: Chapel | 4 PM | Watch live!

Reception: Blue Room | 5:30 PM

Honors Convocation: Chapel | 6:15 PM | Watch live!

Saturday, May 20

Commencement: Great Lawn | 10 AM* | Watch live!

*Guests may begin entering the tent at 8:30 AM.

—

Looking for additional information? Check out our FAQs! Still have questions? Please email studentaffairs@mountsaintvincent.edu.