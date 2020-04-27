Communicating Her Way to the Top

NCA Elects Dr. Michelle Scollo as Division Co-Chair

Associate Professor of Communication Michelle Scollo continues to put the Mount on the map in the field of communication. Adding another accolade to her list of accomplishments, she has been elected co-chair of the Language and Social Interaction Division of the National Communication Association (NCA).

Dr. Scollo was nominated by several of her peers and decided to run with one of her colleagues hoping to tackle issues within the NCA and improve their research division.

The NCA promotes the widespread appreciation of all types of communication in public and private life. It seeks to improve the quality of human life and relationships and promote policies that fairly encourage diversity and inclusion.

Dr. Scollo will be addressing equity, inclusion, and justice in the NCA’s procedures and bylaws regarding submissions and peer review, as well as the short- and long-term vision for their division, professional development and mentorship for graduate students through mid-career scholars, and innovative panel construction.

Her plethora of journal articles and presentations focus on the various forms of communication and how it applies to our everyday life. Her areas of interest include ethnography of communication, interpersonal communication and culture, and environmental communication, just to name a few.

And just last year, she published a book in collaboration with her colleague Trudy Milburn, titled Engaging and Transforming Global Communication through Cultural Discourse Analysis: A Tribute to Donal Carbaugh, which was met with positive reviews by critics, including the Discourse Studies journal.

While she has a wide variety of achievements, one of Dr. Scollo’s greatest honors is to represent the Mount—a small liberal arts college—on the national scene.

“Division chairs are typically from major research universities,” she said, “I’m proud to be from a small college doing so and hopefully helping to break some barriers in the process.”

