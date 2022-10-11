Expanding Avenues to Degree Completion

College of Mount Saint Vincent to Offer Online Programs, Supported by Academic Partnerships

A leader in education, Mount Saint Vincent is pleased to announce a partnership with Academic Partnerships (AP), expanding the College’s high-quality, affordable graduate and undergraduate degree programs through an online platform, beginning January 30, 2023.

Through this partnership, the College increases its online graduate business and education offerings, as well as online offerings in its highly sought-after undergraduate degree in psychology—the largest liberal arts major at the Mount—and an undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary professional studies, which is designed to help students with numerous credits complete their degree.

Beginning in January, students can elevate their online academic experience with the Right Place on the River by applying for one the following programs:

Ranked among the 2022 Most Popular Graduate Schools in New York by GradDegree.com, Mount Saint Vincent is helping realize its vision to be recognized among the finest, most authentically inclusive, liberal arts and professional studies colleges in the nation. By meeting students where they are—which only continues to expand through its new online degree offerings—the College provides working adults across New York and surrounding areas with the opportunity to advance their careers using an accessible online format, offering programs of exceptional quality at an affordable price point.

“We mean it when we say we’re the Right Place on the River for every student,” said President Susan R. Burns, Ph.D. “Education has been, and always will be, at the center of the Mount’s mission—and this exciting new cooperation with AP allows us to expand our commitment to how we meet learners when and where they need us by diversifying the modalities in which we offer our academically excellent programs.”

AP, a leading online facilitator focused primarily on adult learners, is a partner to approximately 55 universities, primarily regional universities, across North America. AP’s mission of expanding access to top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant education makes it an excellent fit with the College.

And the collaboration is not one-sided—Mount Saint Vincent and its faculty will ensure academic quality by managing all aspects of teaching, curriculum, and course content, while AP will assist with prospective student outreach and will work collaboratively in a consultative role with faculty to help convert their courses to an online format.

Plenty of colleges and universities help their students succeed, but the best colleges are the ones that truly transform the lives of their graduates. Studies and rankings consistently recognize Mount Saint Vincent among the best for its commitment to extraordinary student success. We are an engine for social and economic mobility and are known as one of the most transformative colleges and universities in the United States. For everything from national recognition to personalized attention and career resources to leadership development, the College remains committed to offering students—regardless if they’re in person or online—pathways for success through education that prepares them for life and career, not just a job.

Learn more about these innovative online programs.

About Academic Partnerships

Based in Dallas, Texas, Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists regional institutions of higher education across North America in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP’s mission is to expand access to top quality, affordable, and workforce relevant education, especially for working and adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services, and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit academicpartnerships.com.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.