Founders Day 2021

Each spring, Mount Saint Vincent celebrates Founders Day—the anniversary of the charter that established our academically excellent, authentically inclusive, independent liberal arts college—by taking the time to recognize the impact of so many vital figures in the history of the College and the enduring legacy of the transformational education it provides.

This Founders Day, our traditions—both new and old—were celebrated through a combination of virtual and in-person events on Wednesday, April 14. We are truly proud to honor the tradition of Founders Day, while working to keep our campus safe and healthy.

Founders Day specifically honors the Sisters of Charity of New York, who established Mount Saint Vincent in 1847, and the models of charity from whom the College draws its inspiration:

Saint Vincent de Paul, Saint Louise de Marillac, and Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton.

Through the vibrant energy and wisdom of these saints, which lives on in our College community, we find new ways to express the legacy of compassion, creativity, and courage which is the heart of the Charity Connection.

All were invited to join in celebrating the College’s history and mission through a variety of campus-wide events and traditions:

11 a.m. | Commuter Brunch | Alumnae Pavilion

12 p.m. | Stuff a Dolphin | Crossroads

12:30 p.m. | Founders Day Mass | Chapel of the Immaculate Conception | watch live

4 p.m. | Founders Day Forum: Living Our Mission in Times of Challenge and Hope | watch live

5:30 p.m. | Vinny’s Birthday BBQ | Hudson Heights Patio

6 p.m. | Stuff a Dolphin | Grace Plaza

There were free cupcakes in the Alumnae Pavilion, Founders Hall, Crossroads, and the Peter Jay Sharp Athletic and Recreation Center. There were also giveaways and prizes throughout the day (sponsored by SGA).

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.