Founders Day is Almost Here!

Our 175th Anniversary Celebrations Continue

The College of Mount Saint Vincent is excited to share that our annual Founders Day will be here before you know it—this year taking place on Wednesday, April 19.

Founders Day, a yearly celebration of the charter that established the College we all know and love today, brings together students, faculty, employees, and campus community members to both appreciate our history as an institution and look toward our future.

And we can’t forget about our beloved Sisters of Charity of New York—without their bold and steadfast leadership, there would be no Founders Day! We are proud to honor the Congregation each year as we thank them for their decades of service to the Mount and commemorate their role in founding not only the College, but our roots as the Academy over 175 years ago.

Our Dodransbicentennial celebrations have been nothing short of spectacular—from our kick-off at last year’s Scholarship Tribute Dinner to marching up Fifth Avenue in last month’s NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, our commitment to carrying out the life and legacy of the Mount this Founders Day will continue with commemorative events throughout the day.

Founders Day promises a full day of exciting traditions and new additions. Check out some of the highlights below:

12 PM | Virtual Founders Day Q&A with Dr. Burns and the Sisters | Live on Instagram @mountstvincent

12:30 PM | Founders Day Mass | Chapel of the Immaculate Conception

1-3 PM | Founders Day BBQ for Students and Employees | Great Lawn

4 PM | Founders Day Concert | President’s Reception Room

4 PM | Sandwich Making | Crossroads

8 PM | Midnight Run | Meet in Campus Ministry

The Founders Day Concert, presented by the CMSV Conservatory, will feature performances from student and employee musicians, as well as the CMSV Community Choir. The concert is free and open to the entire community—those on campus and beyond. There is no RSVP needed; feel free to join us in the President’s Reception Room at 4 PM!

Sisters will also be visiting classrooms throughout Founders Day—sharing their charism and the heritage of the Mount through the lens of charity. Inviting Sisters to share their stories has been a hallmark of our Founders Day celebrations for the past few decades, and we’re proud to invite Sisters to continue to enrich the lives of today’s generation of students.

Founders Day cupcakes—with special 175th Anniversary logo toppers—will be distributed throughout the day at various locations on campus. Be on the lookout for tables set up in Crossroads, the Campus Store, the Peter Jay Sharp Athletic and Recreation Center, the Alumnae Pavilion, and the Science Hall.

T-shirts and other giveaways will also be popping up around campus. Be sure to find a Student Government Association (SGA) representative to grab some Founders Day swag! Students will also have the opportunity to bring to life one of Vinny’s cuddly stuffed animal friends at “Stuff-a-Dolphin” events throughout the day and hunt for prizes during a campus-wide scavenger hunt.

And make sure you’re following us on Instagram @mountstvincent. We’ll be posting some snapshots from the day!

We hope you’ll join us for the day’s festivities in recognition of our mission rooted in the spirit of Saints Vincent de Paul and Elizabeth Ann Seton and the devoted work of our founders, the Sisters of Charity of New York.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.