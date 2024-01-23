Hello, UMSV!

Mount Saint Vincent Community Celebrates New University Status

2024 is already shaping up to be one of the most momentous years in Mount Saint Vincent’s rich 175-year history.

Not only did we officially announce our university status on January 1, we launched our new name to the larger Mount community with a day full of celebrations on Monday, January 22.

The day kicked off with meetings for all University staff and faculty—as part the Spring University Summit, the recently renamed All College Day. University employees gathered for an invocation and were treated to updates from President Susan R. Burns and colleagues in IT and Student Affairs. The Mount Saint Vincent Marketing and Communications team then took the podium to introduce our rebranding partner, Ologie.

Doug Edwards, Chief Strategy Officer at Ologie, shared a detailed presentation with attendees on all things UMSV branding—including our updated wordmark and seal, the rationale behind our unique story, a timeline of what’s already happened and what’s to come, and much, much more. Questions were asked, questions were answered, and the entire Mount community felt a sense of pride surrounding all efforts being made to introduce the University of Mount Saint Vincent to the greater higher education world.

Following the morning’s presentations, faculty and staff grabbed their coats and made their way outside to the Centennial Steps with heads turned up at the grand white porch in the center of Founders Hall. Armed with the first-ever UMSV pennants in hand, attendees joined students, Sisters of Charity, elected officials, alumnae/i, local community members, and media representatives and counted down from ten—led by President Burns, of course—as a brand-new ‘University of Mount Saint Vincent’ banner was unveiled!

And no Mount Saint Vincent event would be complete without a few verses of our beloved alma mater.

News 12 The Bronx was there to cover the history-making event, and you can check out their feature here.

Following a few photos, employees returned back to their offices (but not without grabbing a UMSV cupcake on their way back inside!) and special guests gathered for a small lunch reception, complete with a toast to UMSV offered by President Burns herself.

Now, this is only just the beginning of our UMSV celebrations.

Classes start in just a few short days on Monday, January 29. There are more festivities in sight for our returning student body, including giveaways of new UMSV swag (and perhaps even more of those yummy UMSV cupcakes!).

Want to stay up-to-date on all things UMSV? Well, have we got the place for you!

By visiting university.mountsaintvincent.edu, you can follow along with our rebranding efforts, including visuals of our timeline, some words from President Burns, and the answers to all your FAQs!

There’s still much more to do and share. Have a question or concern? You can reach our Marketing and Communications team by emailing branding@mountsaintvincent.edu.

One more time, sing it loud and proud: ‘Cheer for the white and the gold!’

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.