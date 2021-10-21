Highest-Ranked Liberal Arts College for Social Mobility in NYC

Mount Among the Best on U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Ranking

The College of Mount Saint Vincent is ranked #17 among regional universities in the northern U.S. and is first—yes, first—among private, not-for-profit colleges in New York City for social mobility, according to the 2022 Best Colleges rankings issued by U.S. News & World Report.

This remarkable recognition not only speaks to the College’s commitment to providing access to an affordable education, but also to our efforts to retain and graduate our diverse student body into success beyond the Mount.

“The future of the Mount includes our continued leadership in providing an education that is nationally recognized for creating opportunities for social mobility, and the latest rankings are yet another indication of the College’s growing academic prominence and reputation,” said President Susan R. Burns, Ph.D. “At the Mount, we seek the development of the whole person, fostering a robust academic experience that continues to demonstrate why we’re the Right Place on the River. We are so proud to serve that mission, and to be recognized for our excellence and success in doing so.”

An engine for student economic mobility, the College is known as one of the most transformative colleges and universities in the United States. It’s no surprise that we’ve been included among the best on U.S. News’ social mobility list since its inception (this is the third year in a row the College has been recognized in that category) and that we’ve continued to climb the ranks on their Best Colleges list—one of the most sought-after rankings among colleges and universities across the nation. Currently, the Mount ranks #90 on the 2022 Best Regional Universities North Rankings. The rankings include data from more than 1,400 colleges with schools ranked in 17 areas related to academic excellence.

And though consistent top-tier rankings such as these look great, our commitment to student success—not just recognition—is what we strive for. We are devoted to providing our students with a transformational learning experience and we are especially proud of their achievements and potential. Inclusion by renowned organizations such as U.S. News, Money, Washington Monthly, and many more, continues to affirm this effort. We are thankful to be recognized.

“From our founding as an academy nearly 175 years ago, Mount Saint Vincent has continued to hold strong to our mission and values while evolving with the times and adapting to meet learners when and where they need us, helping them to become fully who they are meant to be,” continued Dr. Burns. “Our graduates are the very definition of upwardly mobile leaders. We help students pursue their dreams and launch their careers. And as the best private, non-profit college for social mobility in New York City, we are honored to provide access and opportunity, while remaining committed to student success.”

It’s clear why we’re the Right Place on the River for many reasons, but we couldn’t do this job without our wonderful community and remarkable students—thank you for supporting us as a leading liberal arts institution and as a college that changes lives.

Please, don’t mind us as we boast a little more—explore our National Recognition.

About U.S. News and World Report’s Top Performers on Social Mobility Regional Universities North

Economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college, even when controlling for other characteristics. But some colleges are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants. The vast majority of these federal grants are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000. For the third consecutive year, U.S. News published a distinct social mobility ranking for all ranked schools, which was calculated by aggregating the two ranking factors assessing graduation rates of Pell-awarded students—Pell graduation rates (six-year graduation rates of Pell grant students) and Pell graduation rates performance (compares each school’s six-year graduation rate among Pell recipients with its six-year graduation rate among non-Pell recipients).

