House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Meets the Mount

NY-16 Town Hall Held with Congressman Jamaal Bowman at the Right Place on the River

The College of Mount Saint Vincent welcomed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to campus on Monday afternoon, as she joined Congressman Jamaal Bowman for an invitation-only NY-16 town hall. Gathering with representatives from the Bronx and Westchester, the political duo answered questions on a variety of topics, including those pertaining to both the local community and our country as a whole.

The timing of the event was fitting, as Speaker Pelosi—the highest-ranking female elected official—visited the Right Place on the River, which was founded by the Sisters of Charity, in the heart of Women’s History Month.

Watch a recording of the town hall here!

Mount Saint Vincent President Susan R. Burns, Ph.D. opened the town hall, addressing elected officials and local leaders, as well as a contingency from the College itself inside the Peter Jay Sharp Center.

“This College believes in true meritocracy—that every determined student should have educational opportunities equal to her or his talent and ambition,” said Dr. Burns. “As such, we serve a diverse population of 2,800 undergraduate and graduate students, mostly from our city and state.”

The discussion between Speaker Pelosi and Congressman Bowman—who has been deepening his relationship with the College over the last number of months—centered around curbing gun violence, the current conflict in Ukraine, and reducing Black maternal mortality, among others.

But the one-year celebration of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan was one that immediately hit home for the Mount.

The College was a direct beneficiary of the American Rescue Plan, as the remarkable investment in higher education resulted in substantial financial aid awarded to our student body throughout the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While it may not have been the intent, we could not be more delighted that Congress commemorated the anniversary of the American Rescue Plan by passing a funding bill that includes the largest increase to Pell Grants in a decade,” continued Dr. Burns in her opening remarks. “This action is very welcome news to the 1,183 students at our College who rely on Pell Grants to support their educational endeavors.”

Speaker Pelosi shared her own goodness, discipline, and knowledge, reminding all in attendance to lead with their “why”—something Dr. Burns does (and encourages of others) every day.

The event was considered a success, with Congressman Bowman and Speaker Pelosi taking time before the start of the event to meet and take pictures with student leaders and other local constituents.

As she wrapped up her press conference with media, Speaker Pelosi asked a question that we find ourselves asking our visitors on a daily basis:

“Aren’t you all just so glad you got to come to the College of Mount Saint Vincent today?!”

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.