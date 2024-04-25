Illuminating Our Inclusion

Mount Saint Vincent Recognized for Commitment to Campus Safety and Student Wellness

At the University of Mount Saint Vincent, a welcoming and inclusive campus community is inherent to our mission.

We understand that students who feel safe on campus and experience a sense of belonging across their four years of study are more likely to thrive both within the classroom and beyond it—even after graduation. Through various initiative on campus—especially in this, what President Susan R. Burns has deemed the Year of Wellness—we take a proactive, comprehensive approach to supporting the overall wellbeing of not just our students, but our campus community as a whole.

Our efforts to create a more inclusive campus have not gone unnoticed.

We are proud to share that the University of Mount Saint Vincent has earned the highly regarded Campus Prevention Network (CPN) Seal of Prevention for our digital prevention and wellness programs in 2023.

Cue the fireworks!

Through the efforts of Jamie Camino, the University’s Director for Prevention Programs and Wellness, the Mount has made it a priority that all new and returning students participate in a series of online prevention trainings on topics like sexual violence, alcohol and drugs, mental health, and belonging. These trainings are foundational to building a shared understanding of the values and expectations we embrace at Mount Saint Vincent.

“We understand that a culture of well-being and inclusion improves academic outcomes and drives overall student success,” Jamie shared.

Launched in 2020, the CPN Seal of Prevention is an evidence-based standard for campus leadership that rises from the many challenging dynamics in higher education today and distinguishes campuses using rigorous, high-impact digital prevention programs. The criteria for earning the CPN Seal of Prevention were developed from research-informed best practices, later translated into technology metrics and quality standards.

Simply put, effective digital prevention strengthens institutional performance across the metrics that matter most.

“The CPN Seal of Prevention recipients reflect the top ten percent of colleges and universities nationwide that have demonstrated their commitment and investment to not only academics, but also the well-being of their students and the overall college experience,” said Jonathan Cherins, CEO at Vector Solutions. “Our team at Vector Solutions is proud to recognize the great work these leading institutions and organizations are doing and the commitment that we also share to making higher education communities safer and more inclusive.”

The profile of the Mount and our fellow institutions to have earned the CPN Seal of Prevention is exceptionally diverse. On average, we yield an eight percent higher first-year retention rate and a nine percent higher on-time, four-year graduation rate compared to schools that did not earn the CPN Seal of Prevention. In addition, 34 percent of high school seniors said they’d be more likely to attend a college or university that achieved the Seal.

“Mount Saint Vincent has always been committed to keeping our community members healthy and safe,” said President Burns. “There are far too many college students whose academic and personal success have been impacted by the devastating effects of sexual assault, high-risk drinking, and discrimination. The Mount’s goal is to promote a different vision of campus culture—one that is supportive, respectful, inclusive, and safe—and, through our participation in Vector Solutions’ online prevention programs, we are empowering our students with the skills needed to create a campus where everyone can thrive.”

A full list of the 2023 recipients of the CPN Seal of Prevention, as well as more information on the award, can be found by visiting the CPN homepage.

“At the Mount, we see each and every student as a whole, unique individual,” Jamie added. “Our community can only be as strong as the sum of its parts. Our actions as members of the ’Phin Family speak louder than our words in demonstrating our commitment to creating a culture, community, and experience that will change our students’ lives—and the world—for the better.”

Congratulations again, UMSV! What a remarkably well-deserved honor.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.

About Vector Solutions for Higher Education

Vector Solutions, Higher Education is the industry leader in postsecondary safety and prevention training, serving more than 2,000 of the nation’s most widely recognized and prestigious institutions and organizations for more than 20 years. Its programs help drive lasting, large-scale change on the campus issues that matter most, including alcohol and other drugs; sexual assault and harassment; diversity and inclusion; and mental health. Online safety, prevention, and compliance programs available through Vector Solutions reach over ten million higher education students, staff, and faculty each year. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com/HE.