Jennifer’s Journey to the Middle of the World

Jennifer Puac ’21—an honors student majoring in psychology and Spanish (and one of Mount Saint Vincent’s most recent Gilman Scholars!)—has departed for a semester abroad in Quito, Ecuador.

“In Ecuador, I plan on taking a semester of classes in Spanish, while continuing my journey in service outreach. I anticipate to learn more about the culture, while also traveling to nearby locations, such as the Galapagos Islands, the Amazon, and Machu Picchu in Peru.”

Along the way, Associate Professor of Spanish Mariela Wong guided Jennifer through the competitive scholarship application process.

“I told her that I always wanted to travel abroad, no matter where, in order to pursue my academic and personal goals,” Jennifer said. “I never had the chance to travel, which can be expensive. The scholarship granted me a full ride while paying for other expenses.”

Follow along with Jennifer as she travels across Quito, Ecuador.

January 8 | Jennifer arrives in Quito

“I have been getting to know my host family, familiarizing myself with the neighborhood and university, as well as taking many hiking trips up the mountain. I have also been continuing my cooking adventure by eating, planting, and learning about Ecuadorian food. I just started my first week of classes and can’t wait to improve my Spanish, do research, continue serving communities, and travel the country and South America.”

Stay tuned for updates on Jennifer’s journey abroad, as we will be updating this story with her latest adventures.

