Keep Calm and Carry On: Commencement Rescheduled

Mount Stays True to Tradition, Refuses to Cancel Baccalaureate Ceremonies

We live in a time of great uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted the daily lives of everyone across the globe.

Seniors in colleges and universities across the country are unable to spend their last semester with their classmates and many will have to come to terms with their canceled graduations. But the College of Mount Saint Vincent will not back down in the face of the pandemic.

This year, the white tent, a staple of the College’s Commencement Ceremony, will continue the tradition of being assembled on the Great Lawn, to celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2020.

“Many colleges and universities have canceled Commencement. We do not want to. Commencement is symbolic. It is an important celebration of what our students achieve.”

President Charles L. Flynn, Jr. recently addressed the College’s plan for Commencement, confirming that the ceremony will indeed take place. This comes at a time when colleges and universities across the country—including Columbia University, Yale University, the University of Connecticut, Fairleigh Dickinson University, the University of Virginia, Stanford University, and the University of California Los Angeles—have made the decision to cancel one of the most memorable moments of a student’s life amid coronavirus concerns.

“This year as much as any year, our students and their families should be able to celebrate. At Mount Saint Vincent, Commencement is not canceled. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 29. We intend Commencement in August to be a celebration of our graduates and, in effect, the full reopening of campus.”

Schools across the globe have felt the ramifications of the pandemic over the last month. While faculty and staff adjust to working and teaching from home, students saw their spring semesters cut short, athletic competitions canceled, and internships left unfinished.

Like other institutions, the Mount has had to adjust to this new way of life. But we are particularly proud to reward our students for their hard-earned work and to honor their families, who have sacrificed so much to afford their children the opportunity to receive a college education.

In addition to Commencement, the Mount’s Commencement Ball, Pinning Ceremony for Nurses, Baccalaureate Mass, and Senior Convocation ceremonies will also take place in August.

Details about the ceremony, our Commencement speaker, and any honorees will be released once they are finalized. Dr. Flynn, the administration, faculty, and staff are proud and exhilarated to not only continue the tradition of celebrating our graduates, but to bring reassurance and a bit of excitement back to the entire Mount community during this difficult time.

“The College is immensely proud of its students,” Dr. Flynn stated.” This tumultuous spring will make Commencement additionally meaningful for students, their families, and for faculty, staff, and administrators.”

