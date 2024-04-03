Kicking It With the Knicks

Mount Student Scores Major Points with Knicks Internship

There’s a sports team that has made their home in the heart of New York City; perhaps you’ve heard of them before? They’re part of the NBA, have won two championship titles, and have seen players in their ranks like Carmelo Anthony, Charles Oakley, and Walt Frazier.

Ready to take a guess?

Of course, we’re talking about the New York Knicks!

What’s even more exciting is that the Mount’s very own Edward Peralta ’24 has landed a coveted spot in the Student Associate Program at Madison Square Garden—working directly alongside the Knicks and their PR team to bring each home game to life.

Edward, who will graduate with a degree in business administration with a concentration in sports management in just a few short weeks, has made the most of his Mount experience—both within the classroom and beyond. He’s worked on campus as a resident assistant and a tour guide, and he currently serves as the treasurer for UMSV chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) and as a senator for the Class of 2024 in the Student Government Association (SGA).

We had the opportunity to sit down with Edward to learn more about his internship with the Knicks. Read on to learn more about his remarkable experience!

University of Mount Saint Vincent [UMSV]: What brought you to the Mount?

Edward Peralta [EP]: What brought me to the Mount was the family ambiance. I attended Inwood Academy for Leadership High School. What I liked the most about Inwood was that we all treated each other like one big family. I aimed to apply to schools that offered support and valued unity. While touring the Mount, I met a professor from the Business Department and advisors from TRiO. I immediately felt the vibe I was looking for in a college: a family. The Mount was an effortless commute for me. Residing in Washington Heights, I used the train and shuttle bus (which was a big bonus!) to get to school. Now, looking back on my freshman self and how much I’ve grown over these past few years, I realize that my growth couldn’t have been possible without the Mount. Attending UMSV was one of the best life decisions I have ever made.

[UMSV]: Were you always interested in doing an internship?

[EP]: Yes. Before interning with the Knicks, I had the opportunity to do two internships. The first was with God’s Love We Deliver as a client services intern. After that, I interned with the Metropolitan Jewish Health System (MJHS) as a marketing intern. I enjoyed both of those internships and they helped me learn professionalism and how to work in an office environment. But, I have always been most interested in a sports internship—that was my goal.

[UMSV]: How did you find your internship with the New York Knicks? What was the application process like? Did you receive any help from people at the Mount?

[EP]: I found my internship with the New York Knicks through two former advisors in the Oxley Integrated Advising Program and TRiO Program, Carolina Vargas and Jason Castillo. They informed me of the Student Associate Program at Madison Square Garden (MSG) and then helped me with my resume and the application. The application process showed me how to persevere and be resilient. Before my senior year, I applied for the Student Associate Program multiple times. On the third time I applied, I received a callback. Fast forward to my senior year, I received confirmation that I was going to have an interview with the Knicks Public Relations Office. I wanted to go above and beyond for my interview. I went to my mentor, Andrew Curiel, Director for the Center for Leadership, and he prepared me for my interview. To this day, I still have the notes from our meeting and, because we prepared together, I was confident and well-prepared for my interview.

[UMSV]: When did you start this internship? When does it end?

[EP]: My internship began at the start of the NBA preseason. I attend each home game that the Knicks play. The internship ends when the Knicks’ season ends. If they make the playoffs, I work the playoffs. So, I’m crossing my fingers that the Knicks make a deep playoff run!

[UMSV]: Tell us a little about your internship responsibilities. How often do you work? Are you working in MSG or in another office? What do you do?

[EP]: I have many different duties, and they each start before game day. I go into the office and prepare credentials for the media and the visiting team. Credentials give you access to certain parts of the arena. For example, a beat writer needs access to the court and locker room to interview players before and after the game. After I’m done with credentials, I deliver the visiting team’s credentials to the team hotel. On game days, I head to MSG and complete my gameday printing and deliver game notes, and place seating cards in the press section of the arena. During the game, I help with the postgame notes, which is a document that records statistical achievements made by players in-game. After the game, I transcribe players’ and coaches’ quotes from the locker room or press conference rooms. After gameday, I update a document called Game Notes, which is the information from the team’s last game, their current roster, franchise history, and the statistical breakdown of each player on the roster. Lastly, I update the stat box of each player. At first, I only worked the day before and the day of each Knicks home game. As time passed and as my role expanded, I now have assignments for both home and away games. I also have taken part in special projects. For example, I updated the bio section of each player on the Knicks. If you go to Jalen Brunson’s player profile, I wrote his bio!

[UMSV]: What’s been your favorite or the most rewarding part of your internship?

[EP]: One of my favorite parts of my internship is the fact that I attend all Knicks home games. I have always been an avid basketball fan, but before interning with MSG, I had never watched the Knicks at the Garden! I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be an employee and a fan at the same time. One of the most rewarding parts of my internship is seeing the work I do in action. For example, for the past couple of home games, I have been researching the advanced stat of the day: the success of the Knicks or a player on the team. When I research and select the advanced stat, it gets placed on the big screen called ‘Garden Vision’ at the arena.

[UMSV]: Have there been any challenges or struggles?

[EP]: There have been various challenges throughout the internship. At first, I struggled with the fast-paced environment. You have to be very quick with certain duties and everything has to be ready by the time the media is allowed into the arena. Another challenge I dealt with was confidence. When my duties and responsibilities expanded, I was happy that I was given more work, but I truly didn’t feel confident in myself. I wasn’t sure if I would get the work done. However, with the support system from my supervisors and my mentors at the Mount, I was able to build confidence within myself, and now I can get all my responsibilities done and feel ready for any new project or responsibility I have next.

[UMSV]: Do you think this internship has helped prepare you to launch your career after graduation?

[EP]: Absolutely. I have now gained first-hand experience in the environment of working in sports. I now know how fast-paced environments work. I have also been able to make various connections. To achieve a career in sports, having a network is vital. The connections I have made throughout the season will help me land a job in sports for sure.

[UMSV]: What advice would you give to prospective or current students looking for an internship?

[EP]: First, always use the resources around you. This internship would not be possible without my mentors and advisors in TRiO, the Oxley Program, and the Center for Leadership. They prepared me for this internship. Another tip is to be open-minded and commit to growth. I went into my internship being open-minded, and, because of that, I have been able to grow in my role. I committed to growth by saying yes to each new responsibility and project that was offered to me. That is how I maximized each day at my internship. Interning with the New York Knicks has truly been one of the best experiences I have ever had!

We’re proud of all Edward has accomplished at the Right Place on the River and beyond. This internship has been a once in a lifetime opportunity for Edward, but we know his ambition doesn’t stop here. Stay tuned over the next few years—we’re sure there’s a future ‘Mount Made’ feature on Edward coming soon!

