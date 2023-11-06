Making Music at the Mount

The Bronx Arts Ensemble and the College of Mount Saint Vincent Establish Community Residency

Keith Kreindler, Director for the CMSV Conservatory, and Judith Insell, Bronx Arts Ensemble Executive Director, shared remarks at the CMSV Conservatory Community Day this past June.

The Bronx Arts Ensemble (BAE) and the College of Mount Saint Vincent (CMSV) are joining forces to establish the Bronx Arts Ensemble Community Residency at College of Mount Saint Vincent, to provide accessible music performances and arts education-based programming to engaged members of the local Bronx community at little to no cost.

The Bronx Arts Ensemble’s 1st year residency includes four performances at the Mount, with the inaugural concert scheduled for Sunday, November 19 at 2 PM. BAE’s season theme is centered around the essence of humanity, and the residency’s debut woodwind concert, entitled “Musique de fête,” embraces the celebratory side of life. The concert will showcase lively pieces from notable composers, including William Grant Still, Arturo Marquez, Adriana Verdie, Ana Sokolovic, Samuel Barber, and Lalo Schifrin, performed by Theresa Norris, flute; Boris Baev, oboe; Mitchell Kriegler, clarinet; Wilden Dannenberg, French horn; and Atsuko Sato, bassoon. More concert information is available at bronxartsensemble.org.

“The Bronx Arts Ensemble is thrilled to begin this special new residency relationship with the College of Mount Saint Vincent, providing BAE’s expertise in the field of music performance and arts education as a collaborative and supportive organization, to the excellence that the Mount provides in the educational landscape of the Bronx and the greater metropolitan area.”

— Judith Insell, Bronx Arts Ensemble Executive Director

This collaboration promises to establish new relationships, expand cultural services, and create more arts engagement opportunities for residents of the Bronx and beyond—including opportunities for the Mount’s students to further engage with music and creativity.

The CMSV Conservatory is at the forefront of the BAE’s residency, spearheading collaborative efforts. Directed by Keith Kreindler, the CMSV Conservatory is the premier community music school in Riverdale. Students of all ages, all learning styles, and all experiences are welcome to join the CMSV Conservatory—and not just those taking classes at the Mount. The Conservatory is open to all, from students to staff members to members of the Bronx and Yonkers communities. Currently, Conservatory students are able to engage in private lessons with instructors in either voice or a wide array of instruments.

“One of the best things that happened since I arrived at CMSV was my ‘semi-chance’ meeting with Judith in Van Cortlandt Park two summers ago,” noted Keith. “Our subsequent meetings and discussions led to this official partnership, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. The BAE has been doing—throughout the Bronx and for over 50 years—what we hoped to build on a smaller scale here in Riverdale: low/no-cost community music programs to enrich, educate, and inspire. To be able to partner with a group of BAE’s provenance to bring this to our part of the Bronx is cause for excitement. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

President of the College of Mount Saint Vincent Susan R. Burns, PhD, a musician at heart herself, participates in the CMSV Community Choir through the Conservatory.

The CMSV Conservatory aims to elevate Mount Saint Vincent into a destination for students interested in musical growth, as well as establish the Mount as a destination for arts education and programming for the entire Riverdale community. What’s more? The Mount is set to officially earn university status in January 2024. It is only fitting that the Bronx Arts Ensemble selected Mount Saint Vincent for such a prestigious and inaugural residency.

“I am delighted to support the expanded relationship between the Bronx Arts Ensemble and Mount Saint Vincent. Since our founding by the Sisters of Charity of New York more than 175 years ago, the Mount has provided access to academically excellent education that offers holistic learning experiences in and beyond the classroom. With the launch of the Conservatory last summer, we have seen the enthusiasm for and benefit of including music in our portfolio of visual and performing arts. Under Judith’s talented leadership, having the Bronx Arts Ensemble in residence at the Mount will enable us to expand these offerings and make the Mount and the Bronx a destination for excellent live performances and enriched education in the arts.”

— Dr. Susan R. Burns, President of the College of Mount Saint Vincent

More information on the rest of this year’s concerts will be shared in the coming months—stay tuned to both the Bronx Arts Ensemble and College of Mount Saint Vincent websites.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.

About the Bronx Arts Ensemble

William J. Scribner and Louise Scribner founded the Bronx Arts Ensemble in 1972 with the vision of bringing professional orchestral and chamber concerts to the Bronx hosting acclaimed guest artists, premiering new works, and commissioning fresh talent. BAE has produced hundreds of free and low-cost concerts, embracing a diversity of genres, in a variety of Bronx communities and venues—Pregones, Fordham University, The New York Botanical Garden, Van Cortlandt Park, Pelham Bay Park, Orchard Beach, Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture, Bartow-Pell Mansion, Bronx Music Heritage Center, Lehman Stages, and the Bronx Zoo—as well as performing at Carnegie Hall, Merkin Concert Hall, Town Hall, and Lincoln Center. BAE has also recorded works by celebrated artists, including Louise Farrenc, Carl Rheinberger, Max Bruch, and Roberto Sierra. Building on the success of its concerts, BAE launched the first Bronx Arts-in-Education residency in 1993 with the help of an Annenberg Grant. Since then, BAE’s customized programs have served over 150,000 K-12 students in 40 partner schools, engaging over 60 artists who provide comprehensive arts-education programs focused on music, movement, theater, and visual arts.