Mount Alum, Global Executive Selected as Business Insider Panelist

Mount grads don’t just get jobs—they launch careers.

Kevin Garlan ’10 used his time at the College of Mount Saint Vincent to strategize his future, translating what he loves into a career.

We’d say he’s done a pretty exceptional job.

With a growing expertise in digital innovation of payments and treasury services and a focus on the financial technology (fintech) sector, Kevin has spent the last 12 years climbing to the top of his industry.

And on Tuesday, December 10, Kevin will continue to leave his mark, joining industry executives, city leaders, government officials, and policy experts to discuss the innovations, technologies, and issues shaping the future of cities as part of Business Insider’s IGNITION: Smart Cities panel.

Meet Kevin Garlan: SVP – North America Innovation Head, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi

Kevin is an accomplished executive with demonstrated success spanning corporate and consumer banking, fintech, digital innovation, and start-up venturing and acceleration. Since May 2018, he has served as the North America Head of Innovation for Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) group based out of New York. In this capacity, Kevin and his team focus on client-led innovation engagements in the transaction banking space, identifying and implementing fintech partnerships, and coordinating Citi’s internal startup and intra-preneurship program, D10x. To help deliver on this agenda, his team works closely with Citi’s TTS Global Innovation Labs based in Dublin, Ireland, and Singapore.

Prior to his current role at Citi, Kevin was responsible for innovating strategic partnerships to commercialize real-time payment, bill pay, and international remittance solutions for the consumer banking business. Before joining Citi, he spent over a decade at Deutsche Bank in a number of roles including product management, business development, and client coverage. While at Deutsche Bank, he helped co-found and develop the bank’s Innovation Lab network and orchestrated the firm’s first corporate sponsorship of the Plug and Play Technology Accelerator.

In addition to time in his hometown of New York, Kevin has lived and worked in Indonesia and Germany and is a published journal writer and author. As a thought leader in payments innovation, financial technology, and strategic partnerships, Kevin is a regular presenter at industry forums and conferences.

Kevin obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Business from the College of Mount Saint Vincent with Magna Cum Laude honors. He holds positions with the College of Mount Saint Vincent and previous advisory board positions with WaldDirekt GmbH and The Economist.

Learn more about the event.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.