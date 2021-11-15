Mount Garners National Recognition in WSJ/THE Ranking

The Right Place on the River Continues Its National Recognition Streak

The College of Mount Saint Vincent was recently recognized among 800 colleges and universities in the 2022 Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education rankings.

The WSJ/THE Best Colleges, now in its sixth year, has received critical acclaim for its pioneering approach—one that puts student success and learning at its heart. And the Mount has been recognized each year since the ranking’s inception. This recognition in the Northeast Region category showcases once again the excellent, high-quality academic education that the Mount offers, as well as the exceptional career opportunities our students have.

Capturing four key areas of performance, the 2022 ranking of more than 800 colleges and universities is calculated from survey responses of more than 170,000 current college students. The ranking adopts a balanced approach based on 15 performance indicators combining to create an overall score that reflects the broad strength of the institution as a whole.

The questions are designed to answer the most pressing issues for students and their families: how likely the student is to graduate, pay off their loans, and land a good job; whether the college is well-equipped to ensure an excellent academic experience; whether the student will be engaged and challenged in the classroom—and have access to faculty—and whether the college community is diverse.

It’s no wonder that the Mount, which has recently been acknowledged as the first liberal arts college among private, not-for-private colleges in New York City for social mobility, according to the 2022 Best Colleges rankings issued by U.S. News & World Report, scored highest regarding its academic environment—which recognizes our diverse and exceptional faculty, student diversity, and inclusive community—and outcomes—including graduation rate, reputation, post-graduation salary, and debt after graduation.

“In today’s highly competitive global academy, reputation is the currency,” said Phil Baty, Editorial Director of Global Rankings for Times Higher Education. “It is a key consideration for faculty when moving jobs, it influences the formation of new research collaborations and helps persuade philanthropists or industrial funders to invest. It is also a key consideration for students in deciding with whom to invest their future.”

And our reputation speaks for itself. The wonderful Mount community, including our remarkable, driven students, and incredibly successful alumnae/i, makes us the Right Place on the River.

About The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Ranking

The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Ranking is a ranking of universities and colleges designed to put graduate success and student learning at its heart.

Developed in partnership with US experts and universities, the ranking adopts a balanced scorecard approach. We use 15 individual performance metrics, grouped into four pillars representing Resources (30%), Engagement (20%), Outcomes (40%) and Environment (10%). The 15 performance indicators have been selected in order to answer the questions that matter the most when choosing a university.

Data sources include the Times Higher Education (THE) U.S. Student Survey, and THE Academic Reputation Survey, along with public data from IPEDs and the College Scorecard on areas including completion rates, graduate employment and debt after graduation.

The full methodology can be found on the THE‘s website.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.