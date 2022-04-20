Mount Joins Yonkers Nonprofit to Collect Medical Supplies for Ukraine

Bridge Students Lead Relief Efforts Through Internship with Afya Foundation

This story originally appeared on News 12 Westchester

Whether it be students, faculty, staff, or administrators, all members of the Mount Saint Vincent community go about their daily lives keeping the Sisters of Charity’s mission alive and well—one that embraces sanctity and service, both on campus and beyond.

This semester, seven students from the College’s Bridge Program have been interning with the Afya Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Yonkers that helps address the critical shortage of medical supplies in underserved communities around the world. Furthering the College’s efforts to serve others, these interns have spent time gathering and packing medical supplies—including surgical kits, wound care supplies, PPE, and portable biomedical equipment—to heal the wounded in Ukraine, a good deed that was recently covered by News 12 Westchester.

“The Afya Foundation and its volunteers are playing a significant role in supporting the Ukrainian medical community,” said Samantha Viscovich, the Director for the Bridge Program. “As interns, our Bridge students have been sorting, packing, and distributing medical supplies to the front lines in Ukraine with their fellow volunteers—they are working diligently each week to make an impact across the globe. We are tremendously proud of them and their continued efforts.”

Established at the College of Mount Saint Vincent in 2020, the Bridge Program—formerly known as the Vocational Independence Program (VIP)—is designed for young adults to continue academic, professional, technical, and independent living instruction, as well as socialization. The curriculum seeks to foster students’ self-advocacy, career exploration, social skills, and academic engagement through participation in traditional college-level courses, community classes, diverse internship experiences, experiential learning opportunities, and inclusive residential student life. Most importantly, the program prepares students for successful post-graduate lives with a focus on independent living and employment.

And while much of the program and its activities are based on our Riverdale campus, there are opportunities for students to connect with the local and greater community as well. Through partnerships with organizations like Afya, our students can further expand their experiences, all while increasing independence skills through volunteerism.

At the Right Place on the River, we are dedicated to all students. By encouraging campus and community inclusion, we are able to expand our efforts in providing the best educational opportunities and career preparation, both in and outside the classroom, for each and every Mount Saint Vincent program, including our postsecondary, pathway, and transition options.

