Mural Mosaic at the Mount

New Community Art Installation Brightens Up Campus

The College of Mount Saint Vincent couldn’t be more thrilled to announce that it was selected as the home of the newest Global Roots Project mural!

Since 2003, Mural Mosaic’s Global Roots Project has aimed to connect communities, families, and long-distance friends through the joy and inspiration that comes from bringing individual mosaic tiles together to form one united piece of art. There are currently murals featured in countries all over the world, but this current project has placed murals in regions of Canada and the United States—with pieces in Europe planned to be installed over the next two years.

Mural Mosaic’s art director, Lewis Lavioe, selected trees as the symbol for this latest Global Roots Project.

Every mural engages participants in the process of painting a tile to represent their connection to their community. Artists of every age and skill level are welcome to paint a tile. Mural Mosaic then collects the completed tiles either digitally or by mail, and the artist and design teams work together to create each completed mural. As Mural Mosaic frames it:

“When all the completed tiles connect, a united image of a tree emerges representing both the contributions of individual participants and the collective group artwork—a true reflection of unity through diversity.”

The America Connects Northeast Region Mural Mosaic is a collection of more than 1,500 tiles that honor the unique perspectives and experiences of people across region. Participants throughout the northeast came together to design and paint tiles that were included in the final mosaic—including tiles created by local Riverdale residents.

At the official unveiling on Monday, April 3, representatives from Mural Mosaic spoke to the crowd that gathered at the Mount’s southeastern most point on the corner of Riverdale Avenue and 261st Street. A large blue tarp covered the mural and, after a five second countdown, the tarp was removed to reveal the final masterpiece.

“I couldn’t be more proud that the Northeast Region Mural Mosaic has a home at the Right Place on the River,” said President Susan R. Burns, PhD. “The Mount’s mission is aligned with everything the mural stands for: unity, diversity, and acceptance. We love our community partners, and I would like to extend my deep gratitude to the Riverdale Main Streets Alliance for connecting us with Mural Mosaic and helping bring this project to Riverdale.”

The Riverdale Main Streets Alliance played a key role in the project collaboration and helped bring the Northeast Region mural to the Bronx. The Riverdale Main Streets Alliance has a mission of creating community-friendly main streets while expanding the economic growth and vitality of Riverdale. The placement of the new mural in Riverdale is a direct result of their effort to beautify the neighborhood.

Don’t forget to stop by the next time you’re in Riverdale!

