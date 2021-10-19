Networking Their Way to the Top

Students, Alums, and Industry Leaders Connect at Professional Networking Event

It’s a big world and Mount students are ready for it.

Executives, nurses, accountants, marketing specialists, scientists, business analysts, lawyers, doctors, producers, CEOs, economists, and more—Mount Saint Vincent alumnae/i not only excel during their time at the College, but they go on to study at the finest graduate and professional schools in the nation and become leaders and innovators in the global community. They are proud to be Mount Made.

This week, we’re excited to welcome representatives from top companies, as well as many of our accomplished graduates, for a Business Networking Event in Smith Hall on Thursday, October 21 at 6 p.m.

The event, sponsored by the Accounting Society, invites participants to meet and mingle with professionals from an array of industries. Companies in attendance include:

Looking to practice your networking skills? Ready to learn more about the expectations of today’s graduates in the workforce? Then this event is for you!

Bring your resume, come ready with questions about job and internship opportunities, and dress to impress in business casual attire. Put your passion in action and set a path to launch your career—join us!

