Painting the Town Green

University of Mount Saint Vincent to March in 263rd NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Leprechauns won’t be the only thing spotted marching up Fifth Avenue in just under two weeks—there will be Dolphins, too!

For the second year in a row, the University of Mount Saint Vincent is honored to announce that representatives from the institution have been invited to participate in this year’s NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, to take place on Saturday, March 16.

The longest-standing (and largest!) St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world, the annual celebration of Irish heritage and the story of Saint Patrick will grace the streets of New York City for the 263rd consecutive year.

A crowd of nearly two million people is expected to line Fifth Avenue to watch the thousands of marchers (including students, staff, and alums of the Mount) as they make their way north to the resonating sound of pipes and drums.

Not only is the Mount community honored to once again be selected to march, excitement abounds as the Dolphins will proudly display a brand-new banner sharing our University name.

Members of the Mount’s marching contingent will start the day with shenanigans and good company as they gather for a traditional hot Irish breakfast at St. Pat’s Bar and Grill NYC. After fueling up for the day and getting their walking shoes ready, the University of Mount Saint Vincent representatives will gather on East 46th Street between Madison and Vanderbilt Avenues around 1 PM to get into marching formation.

Will we see you donning your green beads, Aran sweaters, and shamrock headbands on Fifth Avenue? Be sure to give us a wave when we pass by! Or, if you’re watching the television broadcast from the comfort of your own home across the country, keep a keen eye on the screen to catch us as we pass the grandstands!

Want to register to march with us? There’s still time! Fill out the registration form and we’ll count you in among our unit. It’s free to march, but there is a small fee to pay if you’d like to join us for breakfast, too.

Want to view photos from last year’s parade? Check out our digital album.

Every day is a great day to cheer for the white and the gold, but St. Patrick’s Day gives us even more of a reason to show off our ’Phin Pride—with a little green sprinkled in!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.