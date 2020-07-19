Postponed: Scholarship Tribute Dinner and Reunion and Homecoming Weekend

Until last week, Mount Saint Vincent thought that the Scholarship Tribute Dinner could be held on September 21 with social distancing—despite the global pandemic. But the latest guidance from the City and State preclude doing so.

The prohibition on dining and groups larger than 50 also precludes plans for Reunion and Homecoming Weekend in October.

“This turn of events is not what we had hoped, of course, but health and safety are paramount,” said Madeleine Melkonian, Senior Vice President for Admission and External Relations, in a memo to the College community. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we wade through these unprecedented times. Together we will find new ways to maintain our connections with each other.”

For the Dinner: all tables, tickets, advertisements and contributions that have been received will be honored/recognized when it is safe and permissible to hold that event. If you have any questions about a reservation that has been made, please contact the Office of Institutional Advancement at (718) 405-3237 or email at institutionaladvancement@mountsaintvincent.edu.

For Reunion classes ending in “0” and “5,” the College will plan virtual gatherings this fall. We will also especially invite members of those classes to celebrate their milestone reunions “plus 1” to join classes ending in “1” and “6” on campus next year.

