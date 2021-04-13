Preston Senior Receives Full-Tuition Scholarship

Mount shocks Bronx high schooler with prestigious Corazon C. Aquino award

Preston High School senior Thea Tinawin had Mount Saint Vincent as her top choice for college. Now, that dream is a reality.

On Friday, March 26, the College traveled to Preston High School to deliver the news and surprise Thea with the Corazon C. Aquino Scholarship—a competitive, full-tuition scholarship awarded annually to just four high-achieving incoming first-year students of Filipino descent.

And Vinny wasn’t the only one to join in on the excitement—News 12 and the BronxTimes were also there to interview Thea and get in on the action!

Thea was sitting in her government class at Preston High School when teachers called her to the lobby. When she walked out, the College’s admission team was ready to hand her the admission letter and announce the exceptional news.

“I just got the Mount Saint Vincent scholarship!” Thea exclaimed to her parents as she was able to grab her phone to FaceTime them. Her mother’s response? We’ll let you watch the News 12 coverage to share her excitement.

Both of Thea’s parents are immigrants from the Philippines, so she says this makes that sacrifice—and the work ethic they raised her with—all worth it.

Thea, who will be the first person in her family to attend college, first visited Mount Saint Vincent to tour the campus before the pandemic. Once she joins the Class of 2025, she plans to major in theatre.

“It felt really great,” Thea said to the BronxTimes. “As a student who worked really hard in middle school and high school—all that hard work paid off in one single moment.”

Since Thea’s big reveal, the Mount’s admission team has been hard at work mailing out award letters, traveling around the Tri-State for in-person surprises, and virtually sharing the news of various scholarships and awards for our Premier Programs.

Congratulations again to Thea and to all of the College’s scholarship recipients!

