Provost Bongiovanni Announces New Dean of Nursing

Mount Saint Vincent’s Nursing Programs—and Graduates—Continue to Thrive Under New Leadership

The College of Mount Saint Vincent is excited to share that, after a national search, Catherine Healy-Sharbaugh, DNP, FNP, GNP-BC, has been named Dean of Nursing, effective June 1.

Dr. Sharbaugh is an experienced Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) and nurse educator that joined the College of Mount Saint Vincent in 2021 as an assistant professor. Her clinical expertise is in family medicine, college health, and population health. She serves on the College’s Institutional Technology Committee and Institutional Review Board, as well as on various nursing committees at the College, including the Celebration of Achievement, Organization Committee, Graduate Committee, and Sigma Eta Sigma Chapter e-board.

“We are delighted Dr. Sharbaugh has accepted the position as our new Dean of Nursing,” said Lynne Bongiovanni, Provost and Dean of the College. “Catherine has built a renowned reputation as a remarkable, successful leader in the professional nursing and nursing higher education communities. I am confident that our nursing programs will continue to grow and flourish under her leadership and I look forward to expanding the College’s footprint as a leader in the health professions.”

Prior to joining the Mount, she has served in a variety of roles as a healthcare leader with a

demonstrated history of working in higher education, at nonprofit organizations, and at some of

the nation’s top hospitals. A highly skilled FNP (with a specialization in gerontology), she

practices at New York Medical College Family Health Clinic in Valhalla, NY. She is a published

educator, content expert for speaker bureaus, and lecturer in undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral nursing programs, with interests including health promotion, wellness, and vaccine-

preventable illnesses. At Mount Saint Vincent, she has taught Nursing Research Methods and Critical Appraisal for Evidence-Based Practice.

She is an accomplished researcher, grant writer, and healthcare accreditation surveyor, with

proficiency in healthcare regulations and health promotion program development. She is the

recipient of the 2018 Best Practices in American College Health Association (ACHA) Award for

her quality improvement study on the Influence of Text Messages on College Students’

Influenza Vaccine Rate. She is also the 2016 First Place Winner in the Professional Research

Poster Category, ACHA National Conference; the Accreditation Association Ambulatory Health

Care Outstanding Surveyor Award; recipient of three Alpha Tau Delta National Fraternity for

Professional Nursing Scholarship Grants, in 2013, 2014, and 2015; and has held positions and

board memberships with such organizations as the American College Health Association and the New York Nurse Practitioner Association. Additionally, Dr. Sharbaugh is an active Leader in

Service, who dedicates time giving back to those in need—she has volunteered with the

Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, the American Red Cross Blood Drive, and annually with 9/11

Day—also known as the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance—which

inspires unity and kindness through meal packs.

Dr. Sharbaugh graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; the

University of California at Los Angeles with a Master of Science in Nursing, FNP; and a

Doctorate in Nursing Practice from Villanova University.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.