Ranking Roundup

This year—as every year, Mount Saint Vincent has reached all the high rankings. We’ve earned national endorsement for exceptional academic and career development programs from Colleges of Distinction, which hand-picks a selection of top schools that provide personalized education for their students. Our inclusion as a 2021-2022 College of Distinction in six categories—New York, Catholic, Career Development, Business, Education, and Nursing—validates and celebrates the College’s exceptional, life-changing opportunities for all students in and outside the classroom.

The Mount is the highest-ranked liberal arts college for social mobility in New York City and it has been included, for the third consecutive year, in U.S. News and World Report’s Top Performers on Social Mobility list. The ranking measures how well colleges serve low-income students, especially regarding their graduation rates. The College is one of the best in the country to provide students with a transformative education to not just land jobs, but launch careers.

We’ve also garnered recognition among 800 colleges and universities in the 2022 Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education rankings. The WSJ/THE Best Colleges has received critical acclaim for its pioneering approach that places student success and learning at its heart. This recognition in the Northeast Region category showcases once again the excellent, high-quality academic education that the Mount offers, and the exceptional career opportunities our students have.

The accolades haven’t stopped there. The Mount was ranked for the Best Bachelor’s Degree and Best Master’s Degree in New York by University HQ, an online educational research platform that allows students to decide what careers and academic courses are most appealing to them. University HQ ranks institutions based on their admission and retention rates, tuition costs, degrees awarded, graduation rates, and reputable accreditation, among other criteria. And the Mount does it all so well—from being accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and offering a variety of robust and engaging academic programs, to keeping tuition and fees as low as possible—despite being a private institution—and helping prospective students make their educational and professional dreams come true by supporting them with substantial financial aid packages.

Did you think we were done? Not yet! This year, the Mount has also earned a top spot in College Factual’s 2022 Best Schools Rankings as one of the best colleges in the country. We’ve been ranked for three top quality bachelor’s degree programs: Best Registered Nursing Bachelor’s Degree Schools—which reviewed 955 schools in the United States to determine which ones were the best for bachelor’s degree seekers in registered nursing; Best Nursing Bachelor’s Degree Schools—which reviewed 1,011 colleges and universities in the United States to identify the top bachelor’s degrees in nursing; and Best Health Professions Bachelor’s Degree Schools—which ranked 1,305 colleges in the United States to find the top bachelor’s degrees in health professions.

From our exceptional academic and career development programs, quality liberal arts education, and our commitment to affordability and value, we’d say it’s been a pretty ‘phintastic year at the Right Place on the River.

About University Headquarters (HQ)

University HQ provides students with information and resources about the quality education offered by the colleges and universities featured in their ranking. Students can explore an overview of how pursuing degree programs at the ranked colleges and universities—both on the undergraduate and graduate levels—will impact their careers in the long run.

About College Factual

College Factual is a data analytics company that offers free resources and advanced college matching technology to students from across the world to help them make the right college choice, analyzed nearly 5,000 college and universities across the United States to create this year’s ranking. The 2022 edition features updates including analyzing all degree levels—associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate—by using new data from sources including the Department of Education College Scorecard by Field of Study. Other updates include the expansion of majors covered and ground-up overall rankings—using a combination of specific factors related to major and degree-level to assess each program at a school, aggregate that, and weight it by student completion rates to obtain an assessment of the school as a whole.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.