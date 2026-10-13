Reunion and Homecoming Weekend is Almost Here!

Annual Celebration of Dolphins from Decades Past Promises Three Days of Memories, Milestones, and Mount Spirit

It’s almost time to come home, Dolphins!

We know there’s something special about returning to the place where it all began…the familiar faces, the lifelong friendships, the breathtaking views of the Hudson River—and, of course, the unmistakable feeling of being back at the #RightPlaceOnTheRiver.

From Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18, alumnae/i from near and far will make their way back to the University of Mount Saint Vincent for Reunion and Homecoming Weekend 2026! And if there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that there’s no better way to celebrate the Mount than by bringing generations of Dolphins together for a weekend filled with laughter, tradition, and plenty of White and Gold spirit.

Whether you graduated five years ago or five decades ago, Reunion and Homecoming Weekend offers the perfect opportunity to reconnect with classmates, revisit your favorite campus memories, and discover all the exciting ways the University continues to grow.

This year, we’ll celebrate milestone reunions for classes ending in “1” and “6,” with a particularly special spotlight on the Class of 1976, whose members will commemorate their Golden Jubilee: 50 years since they crossed the Commencement stage!

But don’t worry—all class years are welcome (and encouraged!) to join the festivities. After all, once a Dolphin, always a Dolphin!

“Reunion and Homecoming Weekend is one of the most special times of the year at the Mount because it reminds us that the connections formed here extend far beyond graduation,” said Kristin Polonia, Senior Director for Alumnae/i Relations and Giving. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate lifelong friendships, honor cherished traditions, and reconnect with the place that helped shape so many of our lives. As the University continues to grow and evolve, our alumnae/i remain an essential part of its story. We can’t wait to welcome generations of Dolphins back to campus to celebrate where we’ve been, how far we’ve come, and all that lies ahead!”

And while much has changed at the Mount over the years, one thing remains constant: the sense of belonging that makes this place feel like home.

Returning alums will have the chance to explore some of the University’s newest spaces, including the recently renovated Elizabeth Seton Library and Student Center, while learning more about the innovative programs, partnerships, and opportunities shaping the Mount’s future.

Of course, no Reunion and Homecoming Weekend would be complete without some of our favorite traditions! From campus tours and class gatherings to the White and Gold Luncheon, Reunion Mass, and the ever-popular Cruise Down Memory Lane, there’s something for everyone.

And let’s not forget the Reunion and Homecoming Festival, where Dolphins of all ages (and their families!) can come together for food, fun, and a little friendly competition as our student-athletes take to the field in two soccer games.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s in store:

Friday, October 16

Campus Tours | 4 PM

Toast to Tradition: Welcome Reception with Provost Lynne Bongiovanni and Reunion Dinner Celebration | 5:30 PM

BINGO | 10 PM

Saturday, October 17

Self-Guided Campus Tours | 9:30 AM

Women’s Volleyball vs. U.S. Merchant Marine Academy | 10 AM

Coffee with President Burns | 10:30 AM

Aquino Hall Tour and Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing Presentation | 11:30 AM

Seton College Open House | 11:30 AM

First Marks: Drawing in Relation Art Exhibit | 11:30 AM

White and Gold Luncheon | 12:15 PM

Reunion and Homecoming Festival and Soccer Games | 12:30 PM

Class Gatherings | 2:15 PM

Architecture of Castle Presentation | 3:15 PM

Reunion Mass | 4 PM

Cruise Down Memory Lane | 6:30 PM

Sunday, October 18

Campus Tours | 9:30 AM

Reunion Farewell Brunch | 10:30 AM

The full schedule of events can be viewed here. You’ll also be able to view further details, locations, and other important information.

On Sunday, we’ll bring the celebrations to a close with the Reunion Farewell Brunch, featuring the presentation of the Distinguished Alumnae/i Service Award to Adrianne Grant ’06 and the Sisters of Charity Tribute Award to Zenobia Fox ’61—recognizing individuals whose dedication and service exemplify the very best of the Mount’s mission.

Can’t make it to campus? Click the buttons below to view livestreams of spotlighted events.