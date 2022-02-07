The Road to Leadership

Phin-LEAD to Host Congressman Bowman on Campus

Ready to discover new leadership opportunities, ‘Phin Fam?

Phin-LEAD invites the Mount community to join their six-week program featuring inspirational public figures who will share invaluable lessons in leadership.

Up first? None other than our very own Congressman Jamaal Bowman, Ed.D., who represents New York’s 16th District. The event, set for Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 4 p.m. in the President’s Reception Room, will kick off the series as Rep. Bowman will meet and mingle with the Mount community to discuss his real-life experience in politics, with the local community, and through education.

Don’t miss it—RSVP today!

Rep. Bowman, a former New York City middle school principal, works closely with the Riverdale community, providing services to residents that include information on government benefits, opportunities, and assistance when problems arise between individual constituents and government agencies. His district covers much of the north Bronx, as well as the southern half of Westchester County, including Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, and Bowman’s hometown of Yonkers.

From his dedication to passing visionary policies—with an emphasis on environmentalism with economic and racial justice—to his work highlighting the importance of research and investing in communities of color, Rep. Bowman remains rooted in his commitment to his district and beyond.

Born and raised in New York City, Rep. Bowman spent his early years in public housing and rent-controlled apartments. He was raised by his mother, who supported him with her post office worker’s salary. After graduating from the University of New Haven, Rep. Bowman began his career as a crisis intervention teacher in a Bronx public school and earned a master’s degree in guidance counseling from Mercy College and a doctorate in education from Manhattanville College.

He was elected to Congress in 2020, running on a platform of transformative progressive policies to improve the lives of those who have been legislated out of the American Dream. His stance aligns closely with the College’s commitment to socioeconomic inclusivity and extraordinary student success. We remain true to the traditions of high quality, transformative education: academic excellence, authentic inclusivity, and ceiling-breaking opportunity. And we continue to lay the foundation of the American Dream.

Join Rep. Bowman on February 10 and stay tuned for the upcoming Phin-LEAD lectures February 17 and 24, March 3, 10, and 31.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.