Sleigh It Ain’t So!

Annual Christmas at the Mount Celebrations Kick Off on November 30

Vinny and Dr. Burns braved the heights and hopped on the lift earlier in November to help prepare the tree for the lighting ceremony.

There’s lots of merrymaking to be had on Mount Saint Vincent’s Riverdale campus this week as we officially launch the start of the Advent season (a few days early…but who’s counting?!).

That’s right—move over, Rockefeller Center, there’s a new tree in town! Okay, not really new because it’s over 50 feet tall, but you get the picture!

Thursday, November 30 is set as this year’s date for one of the Mount’s most timeless and treasured traditions: Christmas at the Mount! The spirited evening will kick off at 4:30 PM with everyone’s favorite event, our campus tree lighting. This year, we’ll again be lighting the half-a-century-old Colorado blue spruce on the Great Lawn—one of the largest trees on campus!

Colorado blue spruce trees are native from northern New Mexico through Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, and even into Alberta and British Columbia in Canada. How did it make its way to the Mount’s campus? That’s a little Christmas magic secret we can’t share. But, if you bribe the elves with enough eggnog, they might tell you…

The weather forecast for the tree lighting ceremony is looking quite pleasant. The temperature is predicted to be a brisk 46 degrees. Clear skies during the day will say goodbye to the sun as it sets at 4:28 PM—just in time for crowds to begin to gather. Winds are forecasted to be rather light, blowing in from the southwest at about 9 MPH. While there doesn’t seem to be any snow in the picture (yet…), it sounds like it will be a near-perfect evening for an outdoor gathering.

Students, faculty, staff, administrators, alumnae/i, Sisters of Charity, family members, friends—you name it!—will all join together to watch as over 3,600 multicolored LED lights, strung on about 1,032 feet of wire, light up the iconic tree on the banks of the Hudson River.

There will be no resting grinch faces this year, that we can guarantee!

The tree lighting ceremony will be emceed by this year’s Student Body President, Orangel Mejia ’25. Orangel will help usher in the joys of the season as he introduces performances from the CMSV Community Choir. Conor Reidy, Director for Mission and Ministry, will also offer a prayer and blessing of the tree.

The Mount’s very own President Burns—who we hear may have a special phone in her office that connects straight to the North Pole—will offer her remarks just prior to the colorful illumination.

And speaking of those lights, Dr. Burns and Orangel will be joined by Sister Donna Dodge, President of the Sisters of Charity of New York, and our very own Vinny the Dolphin to pull the giant candy cane lever and light that tree as the crowd counts down!

Can’t make it in person? Have no fear! We’ll be livestreaming the event for all those near and far to see. Check out the link here.

Guests at this year’s tree lighting ceremony will also be treated to a hot cocoa bar, candy canes, s’mores, and other treats sponsored by the Campus Activities Board (CAB) and Dining Services.

But wait, the most wonderful time of the year doesn’t stop there!

Campus Christmas enthusiasts will make their way up the hill to Hudson Heights Dining Hall—perhaps caroling along the way—where a festive holiday dinner will be shared among friends beginning at 5:30 PM. Carved steak, baked chicken breast, penne ala vodka, mashed potatoes, and veggies will be accompanied by a dessert station where merry revelers can decorate their own fresh baked cookies, brownies, and cupcakes. All this (and more!) can be enjoyed for just $5.99.

Is it time to eat yet? Our mouths are already watering!

And just in case you wanted to rival Saint Nick for the most festive fellow in town, Christmas at the Mount t-shirts will be on sale beginning the morning of November 30 in the Alumnae Pavilion Student Center for the low price of $5.00.

The are still many more events to be enjoyed as December rings its bells, including the WORDS and Filiment Christmas Show in Hayes Auditorium on December 1 at 7 PM; Christmas parties hosted by several clubs, organizations, and departments on campus; and even the annual Holiday Happy Hour for alumnae/i at Park Avenue Tavern in NYC on December 8 at 6:30 PM.

We’re claus-itive this year will be one to remember.

The best gift of the Christmas season is spending time with friends and loved ones. We hope you’ll join us at the Right Place on the River for one (or all!) of our Christmas at the Mount events.

