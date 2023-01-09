The Dean’s List: Fall 2022

337 Earn Academic Standing Honors

The Mount community would like to extend an invigorating congratulations to the dedicated and studious members of the ’Phin Fam who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List!

To be eligible for Dean’s List honors, undergraduate students must achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher, complete at least four courses in the semester, and earn a minimum of 12 credits.

“We are so proud of our students who excel in so many ways on campus and have so many wonderful accomplishments,” said Gabrielle Occhiogrosso, Dean of the Undergraduate College. “At the Mount, we encourage all students to engage in rigorous academic classes that challenge the way they think and study. We’ve made making the Dean’s List an attainable goal for so many of our students—and this semester is only further proof of the remarkable work our students put into their coursework.”

The following students met or exceeded these criteria based on grades reported as of December 2022:

Class of 2023 Jacob Acevedo Yvemalya Germain Megan Neiswenter Stirlyn Ackon Kavita Ghansham Shawn Ngnosse Winifred Adu Anane Rachel Gilder Kurt Louise Nuguid Miriam Adunah Renee Geanina Gail Giron Leandra Nunez Felicia Agrusa Stephanie Guerrero Maria Oliveri Eunice Agyemang Bryant Gutierrez Alene Ortiz Carla Alliance Briana Hilaire Rachel Osei Catherine Amodio Alberina Hoti Felix Paulino Ciera Anderson Jillian Howard Jose Perea Donna Ang Laisha Inoa Cherlienne Perez Kelvin Angeles Bernadette Introna Ashlyn Phillip Letizia Apruzzese Jenna Ippolito Kelly Pilaar Tyler Arena Jasmine Izquierdo Manisha Reddy Brianna Ayuso Fatmata Jalloh Aidan Rice Jonathan Benitez Giovanni Jean-Pharuns Gabriel Rivera Taylor Blake Allison Jimenez Anne Rodriguez Precious Boakye Fatoumata Jobe Jordan Ruden William Brumbaugh Douglas Johnson Iris Saenz Jordan Burlingame Naomi Juvera Melanie Sanchez Ana Isabela Cabardo Meghan Kemp Kejsi Saraci Melissa Joy Canosa Sean Kennedy Elizabeth Sheehy Catherina Carino Guerra Anton Kuzmin Joy Siconolfi Nicole Castillo Marissa Larocca Saara Sidiqi Kaitlyn Cordero Mikka Lyn Legaspi Ava Starace Kaitlyn Cronin Ericamarie Liz Kristine Strutz Jacqueline Crupi Kamaile Lopes Taijha-Gae Thompson Kaitlyn Cruz Brandon Lowe Katelyn Torres Seleni Cuevas Lillian Marin Giavanna Toscano Geraldine Daly Erin Martin Payton Tucker Yiany Delarosa Charlotte Martin Albert Turkson Elizabeth Doqaj Samuel Martinez Cornelia Turkson J’shawna Edwards Emily Martinez Emily Vala Hannah Eschmann Isabella Martinez Maryann Vazquez Alice Essuman Rosely Martinez Kaylee Vega Kahil Evans Caitlin May Jocelyn Vega Dileyni Fabian Emily McCarthy Gianna Vernet Fiona Farrell Kora-Lynn McCullough Angelique Vieira Samantha Ferrier Hannah McGrath Katherine Villalona Rossalba Francisco Rose Mede Kira Villegas Skylar Fusco Alyssa Medina Seraiah Visarra Kimberly Ganthier Mariah Mendez Dhyms Vixamar Gabrielle Garcia Rebecca Mensah Tianna Williams Michael Garcia Elizabeth Miller Jessica Williams Giovanni Garufi Emely Montero Noelle Wren Lia Genao Angela Montolio Nickolas Yiannios Lyneeth Navarro

Class of 2024 Nicole Accomando Donoghue Nantene Diaby Ivan Nemeil Navarro Edna Ademi Joseph Dinorcia Christopher O’Keeffe Vickssy Aracena Yasmin Dirlik Megan Ortega Garrett Backus Janelle Esquillo Peter Pannullo Jacob Bailly Brooke Frierson Amparo Potenza Angelique Berroya Vashti Ghansham Kaylee Price Gabriel Bravo Kayla Hanley Leyla Reyes Anifa Brooks Katelyn Hidalgo Christina Rivera Deina Camilo Katherine Hungerford Tomas Rodriguez Lucas Castellanos Bryan Intal Shamsa Roshan Osvaldo Colon Krystal Irizarry Rosangel Rubiera Sian Limuel Cruz Janaa Jacques Gabriella Sanchez Eddy Cruz Narrisa Khan Joseph Santana Kryzelle De Aquino Christopher Lewis Matthew Smajlaj Xavier De Leon Humberto Lopez Olisa Sokoli Gabriela Del Castillo Raya Maittia Hanzhang Tang David Delvalle Samantha Marji Gabriela Vila Aldryn Marquez

Class of 2025 Estefani Alfaro Tianyi Cloudy Fan Randolph Medina Reinieri Almendares Abigail Farillas Paz Morales Saldias Ishara Baez Melanie Flores Isabella Motz Aaliyah Beckford Macey Forg Samraweat Mulugeta Ekaterina Bereznikova Victoria Gamarra Brianna Nelson Shamoni Berrios Beirut Garcia Julie Ni Enricko Bondal Elina Gatdula Katiuska Nunez Yeseli Bonilla Cali Guia Gabrielle Perez Marlin Cabrera Joeden Hernandez Evan Perez Kemely Camilo Tianqi Huang Namelofy Pineda Isabella Castro Yifei Jia Dominick Porto Marissa Contreras Joshlyn John Zhenghao Qin Wilma Coradyn Drew Knight Kelsie Saldana Amanda Cotroneo Yasline Lora Eileen Samanamud Sydney Crawford Isaac Mack Kunxu Song Maria Delithea Rose De Mesa Aevienne Marantal Emily Toepfer Danielle Dicks Tyler Margolis Ariana Vidals Andrea Doble Lena Marin Leyi Wang Max Duenow Tais Marte Mazy Wright Kyra Dulton Carlos Martinez Jiaming Yang Antonio Escobinas Casandra Matos Tianyi Yu Chad Ewart Kainani-Riechel Mcconville

Class of 2026 Isaiah Alexis Jha Nae Gordon Gerard Novello Thuraya Almontaser William Granata Eveny Nunez Brandon Anderson Ailani Grullon Leslieann Ovalle Julia Angeles Mila Gutierrez Gerome Pabilonia Savannah Autobee Jilenny Guzman Albert Paulino Kirsten Basdeo Sarah-Gail Harvey Joselyn Pena Elijah Benbow Shayla Hassler Roselee Polanco Jyril Bendo Jasmine Hewitt Saliah Robinson Genesis Betances Derryn James Susan Rodriguez Katrina Booth-Thompson Gonul Jusinova Alfonso Ramon Romero Vega Emily Breen Alexiah Karlberg Dylan Russ Randeeno Burrell Haniya Kiyar Skyla Sayers Emma Capozucca Imani Laidlaw Leila Schiavo Simone Caruso Emily Legler Brianna Stennett Gabriella Ceylan Shanely Lemuz Asiyah Tomlinson Amber Collazo Tristen Leone Eldrin Tor Stuart Condado William Longo Alexandria Tucker Kailey Conner Brandon Lorenzo Izaiah Velez Miguel Cordero Emily Maestre Aida Velovic Franchesca De La Rosa Sabrina Mafaraci Eduardo Villarreal Dana DeDominicis Keona Marie Matsui George Villegas Andre Deguzman Kayla McClymont Khanh Chi Vu Daniel DiNorcia Dara McGovern Hanyu Wang Danielle Donoghue Amanda Mercado Charlotte Warman Dylan Duffy Arianna Grace Morales Liam Wiggins Serena Duran Jhon Moscoso Shannon Williams Yisbel Fermin Aminata Njie Chunyue Xu Camryn Gleeson Daniela Nolasco Sofia Zapata

We’d like to send a big round of applause to all of our Dean’s List honorees for their many accomplishments both within and beyond the classroom here at the Right Place on the River. Keep it up!

