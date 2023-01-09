News

Back to News The Dean’s List: Fall 2022

The Dean’s List: Fall 2022

1/9/2023

337 Earn Academic Standing Honors

The Mount community would like to extend an invigorating congratulations to the dedicated and studious members of the ’Phin Fam who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List!

To be eligible for Dean’s List honors, undergraduate students must achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher, complete at least four courses in the semester, and earn a minimum of 12 credits.

“We are so proud of our students who excel in so many ways on campus and have so many wonderful accomplishments,” said Gabrielle Occhiogrosso, Dean of the Undergraduate College. “At the Mount, we encourage all students to engage in rigorous academic classes that challenge the way they think and study. We’ve made making the Dean’s List an attainable goal for so many of our students—and this semester is only further proof of the remarkable work our students put into their coursework.”

The following students met or exceeded these criteria based on grades reported as of December 2022:

Class of 2023
Jacob Acevedo Yvemalya Germain Megan Neiswenter
Stirlyn Ackon Kavita Ghansham Shawn Ngnosse
Winifred Adu Anane Rachel Gilder Kurt Louise Nuguid
Miriam Adunah Renee Geanina Gail Giron Leandra Nunez
Felicia Agrusa Stephanie Guerrero Maria Oliveri
Eunice Agyemang Bryant Gutierrez Alene Ortiz
Carla Alliance Briana Hilaire Rachel Osei
Catherine Amodio Alberina Hoti Felix Paulino
Ciera Anderson Jillian Howard Jose Perea
Donna Ang Laisha Inoa Cherlienne Perez
Kelvin Angeles Bernadette Introna Ashlyn Phillip
Letizia Apruzzese Jenna Ippolito Kelly Pilaar
Tyler Arena Jasmine Izquierdo Manisha Reddy
Brianna Ayuso Fatmata Jalloh Aidan Rice
Jonathan Benitez Giovanni Jean-Pharuns Gabriel Rivera
Taylor Blake Allison Jimenez Anne Rodriguez
Precious Boakye Fatoumata Jobe Jordan Ruden
William Brumbaugh Douglas Johnson Iris Saenz
Jordan Burlingame Naomi Juvera Melanie Sanchez
Ana Isabela Cabardo Meghan Kemp Kejsi Saraci
Melissa Joy Canosa Sean Kennedy Elizabeth Sheehy
Catherina Carino Guerra Anton Kuzmin Joy Siconolfi
Nicole Castillo Marissa Larocca Saara Sidiqi
Kaitlyn Cordero Mikka Lyn Legaspi Ava Starace
Kaitlyn Cronin Ericamarie Liz Kristine Strutz
Jacqueline Crupi Kamaile Lopes Taijha-Gae Thompson
Kaitlyn Cruz Brandon Lowe Katelyn Torres
Seleni Cuevas Lillian Marin Giavanna Toscano
Geraldine Daly Erin Martin Payton Tucker
Yiany Delarosa Charlotte Martin Albert Turkson
Elizabeth Doqaj Samuel Martinez Cornelia Turkson
J’shawna Edwards Emily Martinez Emily Vala
Hannah Eschmann Isabella Martinez Maryann Vazquez
Alice Essuman Rosely Martinez Kaylee Vega
Kahil Evans Caitlin May Jocelyn Vega
Dileyni Fabian Emily McCarthy Gianna Vernet
Fiona Farrell Kora-Lynn McCullough Angelique Vieira
Samantha Ferrier Hannah McGrath Katherine Villalona
Rossalba Francisco Rose Mede Kira Villegas
Skylar Fusco Alyssa Medina Seraiah Visarra
Kimberly Ganthier Mariah Mendez Dhyms Vixamar
Gabrielle Garcia Rebecca Mensah Tianna Williams
Michael Garcia Elizabeth Miller Jessica Williams
Giovanni Garufi Emely Montero Noelle Wren
Lia Genao Angela Montolio Nickolas Yiannios
Lyneeth Navarro
Class of 2024
Nicole Accomando Donoghue Nantene Diaby Ivan Nemeil Navarro
Edna Ademi Joseph Dinorcia Christopher O’Keeffe
Vickssy Aracena Yasmin Dirlik Megan Ortega
Garrett Backus Janelle Esquillo Peter Pannullo
Jacob Bailly Brooke Frierson Amparo Potenza
Angelique Berroya Vashti Ghansham Kaylee Price
Gabriel Bravo Kayla Hanley Leyla Reyes
Anifa Brooks Katelyn Hidalgo Christina Rivera
Deina Camilo Katherine Hungerford Tomas Rodriguez
Lucas Castellanos Bryan Intal Shamsa Roshan
Osvaldo Colon Krystal Irizarry Rosangel Rubiera
Sian Limuel Cruz Janaa Jacques Gabriella Sanchez
Eddy Cruz Narrisa Khan Joseph Santana
Kryzelle De Aquino Christopher Lewis Matthew Smajlaj
Xavier De Leon Humberto Lopez Olisa Sokoli
Gabriela Del Castillo Raya Maittia Hanzhang Tang
David Delvalle Samantha Marji Gabriela Vila
Aldryn Marquez
Class of 2025
Estefani Alfaro Tianyi Cloudy Fan Randolph Medina
Reinieri Almendares Abigail Farillas Paz Morales Saldias
Ishara Baez Melanie Flores Isabella Motz
Aaliyah Beckford Macey Forg Samraweat Mulugeta
Ekaterina Bereznikova Victoria Gamarra Brianna Nelson
Shamoni Berrios Beirut Garcia Julie Ni
Enricko Bondal Elina Gatdula Katiuska Nunez
Yeseli Bonilla Cali Guia Gabrielle Perez
Marlin Cabrera Joeden Hernandez Evan Perez
Kemely Camilo Tianqi Huang Namelofy Pineda
Isabella Castro Yifei Jia Dominick Porto
Marissa Contreras Joshlyn John Zhenghao Qin
Wilma Coradyn Drew Knight Kelsie Saldana
Amanda Cotroneo Yasline Lora Eileen Samanamud
Sydney Crawford Isaac Mack Kunxu Song
Maria Delithea Rose De Mesa Aevienne Marantal Emily Toepfer
Danielle Dicks Tyler Margolis Ariana Vidals
Andrea Doble Lena Marin Leyi Wang
Max Duenow Tais Marte Mazy Wright
Kyra Dulton Carlos Martinez Jiaming Yang
Antonio Escobinas Casandra Matos Tianyi Yu
Chad Ewart Kainani-Riechel Mcconville
Class of 2026
Isaiah Alexis Jha Nae Gordon Gerard Novello
Thuraya Almontaser William Granata Eveny Nunez
Brandon Anderson Ailani Grullon Leslieann Ovalle
Julia Angeles Mila Gutierrez Gerome Pabilonia
Savannah Autobee Jilenny Guzman Albert Paulino
Kirsten Basdeo Sarah-Gail Harvey Joselyn Pena
Elijah Benbow Shayla Hassler Roselee Polanco
Jyril Bendo Jasmine Hewitt Saliah Robinson
Genesis Betances Derryn James Susan Rodriguez
Katrina Booth-Thompson Gonul Jusinova Alfonso Ramon Romero Vega
Emily Breen Alexiah Karlberg Dylan Russ
Randeeno Burrell Haniya Kiyar Skyla Sayers
Emma Capozucca Imani Laidlaw Leila Schiavo
Simone Caruso Emily Legler Brianna Stennett
Gabriella Ceylan Shanely Lemuz Asiyah Tomlinson
Amber Collazo Tristen Leone Eldrin Tor
Stuart Condado William Longo Alexandria Tucker
Kailey Conner Brandon Lorenzo Izaiah Velez
Miguel Cordero Emily Maestre Aida Velovic
Franchesca De La Rosa Sabrina Mafaraci Eduardo Villarreal
Dana DeDominicis Keona Marie Matsui George Villegas
Andre Deguzman Kayla McClymont Khanh Chi Vu
Daniel DiNorcia Dara McGovern Hanyu Wang
Danielle Donoghue Amanda Mercado Charlotte Warman
Dylan Duffy Arianna Grace Morales Liam Wiggins
Serena Duran Jhon Moscoso Shannon Williams
Yisbel Fermin Aminata Njie Chunyue Xu
Camryn Gleeson Daniela Nolasco Sofia Zapata

We’d like to send a big round of applause to all of our Dean’s List honorees for their many accomplishments both within and beyond the classroom here at the Right Place on the River. Keep it up!

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent
Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.