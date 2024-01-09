News

Back to News The Dean’s List: Fall 2023

The Dean’s List: Fall 2023

1/9/2024

355 Earn Academic Standing Honors

The end of the semester always brings a sigh of relief to our hardworking student body—leading up to a well-deserved break from the hustle and bustle of yet another academic term. However, it is also a cause for celebration: we are proud to share our biannual list of studious Dolphins who earned a spot on the Fall 2023 Dean’s List!

This semester, we have a nearly record-breaking list of 355 students who achieved top honors. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, undergraduate students must achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher, complete at least four courses in the semester, and earn a minimum of 12 credits.

The following students met or exceeded these criteria based on grades reported as of December 2023:

Class of 2024
Manar Abualteen Kaitlyn Earley Ekenedilichukwu Okonkwo
Nicole Accomando Donoghue Shannet Foster Megan Ortega
Edna Ademi Brooke Frierson Joseph Osei
Sydney Alvarado Samantha Galdamez Peter Pannullo
Bryan Amezquita Valeria Garcia Ernesto Pena
Betty Amoakohene Bendalie Gilet Juana Peralta
Amy Aqeel Kayla Hanley Sophie Pincus
Vickssy Aracena Grace Hickey Amparo Potenza
Mary Asante Jazmin Humphreys Kaylee Price
Jacob Bailly Katherine Hungerford Savitri Puran
Zanahya Baldwin Issah Ibrahim Ariana Quintana
Albertina Berisha Fati Imran Ali Mallory Rankin
Leanna Biberaj Emiko Inoue Chantelle Rivera
Mia Brito Bryan Intal Christina Rivera
Kacey Brown Maurice Jackman Hayley Rodriguez
Cynthia Brunette Janaa Jacques Shamsa Roshan
Kristina Byrne John Jimenez Juliet Rossi
Analydia Camacho Alexandra Junco Rosangel Rubiera
Amanda Cardoso Sean Kennedy Gabriella Sanchez
Patricia Casino Narrisa Khan Joseph Santana
Eamley Chery Alyssa La Torre Elsean Ceasar Santos
Kaitlin Cirillo Christopher Lewis Laurie Seney
Eddy Cruz Patrice Lewis Joshua Shiwdin
Sian Limuel Cruz Humberto Lopez Matthew Smajlaj
Ashane Cuevas Timothy Magsino Olisa Sokoli
Jasmin Daboin Raya Maittia Ava Starace
Michelle D’agostino Alpha Mae Manabat Terence Strehle
Kryzelle De Aquino Danae Elise Manalastas Haddy Tambedou
Xavier De Leon Jan Arielle Manosca Hanzhang Tang
Daniella Deangelis Desteny Marin Chelsea Taveras
Ruthie Fay Dejano Samantha Marji Shakira Tcha-santi
Yiany Delarosa Aldryn Marquez Ashley Teal
David Delvalle Jocelyn Martinez Kyle Thompson
Juliana Dente Brianna Mazzariello Felix Vazquez
Darleny Dilone Keirsten McDonald Daniel Vega
Joseph Dinorcia Meagan Meeuwisse Miguel Velez
Corhine Domond Valbona Metaliaj Gabriela Vila
Enxi Dong Destiny Mirabal Nyah Williams
Albert Dore Emily Nash Mariyam Yaw
Daniela Duffy Ivan Nemeil Navarro Lesia Young
Shaneice Nelson
Class of 2025
Estefani Alfaro Abigail Farillas Melissa Moukas
Reinieri Almendares Melanie Flores Brianna Nelson
Genesis Alvarez Victoria Gamarra Pamela Ohakam
Amdiya Amuda Beirut Garcia Nicole Ong
Angelo Bartziokas Mateo Gonzalez Leslieann Ovalle
Ekaterina Bereznikova Derryn James Dominick Porto
Shamoni Berrios Steven Jaquez Nicholas Rodriguez
Yeseli Bonilla Lillian Jugasek Josenny Rodriguez
Raheim Bryant Drew Knight Ashley Salgado
Rayshawn Bryant Jake Luxoro Christian Santamaria
Marlin Cabrera Isaac Mack Jeffrey Santana
Kemely Camilo Tyler Margolis Cheyenne Schober
Isabella Castro Lena Marin Curtis Siaw
Jacob Cochran Carlos Martinez Gabriella Streeter
Kaitlyn De La Cruz Casandra Matos Ashly Tejada Cerda
Gabriela Del Castillo Tiarah McCallum Emily Toepfer
Max Duenow Randolph Medina Susan Trigo
Runel Dussuau Paz Morales Saldias Therchie Williams
Chad Ewart Isabella Motz Samantha Yaker
Class of 2026
Hosanna Abinader-Ramos Jha Nae Gordon Gerard Novello
Karen Adames William Granata Brinn O’Leary
Ikram Adem Haoran Gu Dominique Otranto
Thuraya Almontaser Mila Gutierrez Makayla Pain
Brian Anderson Samantha Hans Joselyn Pena
Julia Angeles Sarah-Gail Harvey Cristina Plaza-Arias
Jose Arce Shayla Hassler Zhiyu Qiu
Savannah Autobee Jasmine Hewitt Nena Ramos
Kirsten Basdeo Yingqi Hong Xiara Roman
Jyril Bendo Ariful Hoque Stephanie Roman
Genesis Betances Kari Horos Isabella Rosado
Annalise Betances Allana Jaundoo Kyra Ross
Miranda Blanco Coraima Jimenez Lopez Javiera Sanchez
Nicholas Bottalico Miles Joven Ariana Sanchez
Emily Breen Gonul Jusinova Skyla Sayers
Madison Brooks George Kakomanolis Leila Schiavo
John Brucato Alexiah Karlberg Sean Schools
Rachel Burke Haniya Kiyar Kaichao Shang
Angelina Cardone Imani Laidlaw Janelly Silva
Simone Caruso Emily Legler Brianna Stennett
Denise Castillo JaKaia Lotz Asiyah Tomlinson
Stuart Condado Emily Maestre Izaiah Velez
Melanie Cortes Sabrina Mafaraci Aida Velovic
Franchesca De La Rosa Xylina Martinez Patricia Brien Villaruz
Dylan Duffy Keona Marie Matsui George Villegas
Serena Duran Brendan Meaney YuQiao Wang
Jahrak Enfe Ella Meberg Charlotte Warman
Saurina Etienne-Salomon Amanda Mercado Shannon Williams
Wanyi Feng Arianna Grace Morales Xiaolu Xie
Yisbel Fermin Jhon Moscoso Chunyue Xu
Cameron Forstell Kadesha Moussa Xiaoyan You
Yueming Gao Aminata Njie Haoran Zhu
Daniela Nolasco
Class of 2027
Melody Acheampong Dorcas Gramajo Fabid Rahman
Mariane Alcana Gabrielle Greenblatt Joseph Reid
Kendys Alvarado Jadsly Grullon Melanie Rodriguez
Myra Amankwah Ziyi Hua Alexandria Rufa
Brian Amparo Emily Isidoro Cordova Lorenzo Salegna
Krystal Areizaga Destiny King John Sam-Bruce
Matthias Bascom Alexander Kondrachov Newone Samuels
Tyrone Bedio Gwan Ho Kong Scheyder Santana
Hailey Berger Tyler Kropp Ryan Sharkey
Emily Broderick Brisseis Lantigua Natasha Singh
Kianna Brown Carla Lara Kira Smith
Katherine Caceres Carla Levin Lazo Carly Snyder
Malikiha Canaan Michaela Ligon Gisselle Soria
Latoya Castillo Hyeonwoo Lim Jada’Lee Soto
Stephanie Chavez Yestro Luciano Emma Tejada
Neris Collazo Sean Mahoney Emily Thompson
Janna Angeline Corpuz Jaden Martinez Kimberly Toledo
Arden Dauz Jayleen Martinez Orianna Toribio
Senaya Dias Alexis Mensah Ahoua Traore
Olivia Dutzer Stephanie Marie Mital Brenda Urena
Parris Ennis Emil Morban Medrano Annerys Valdez
Christian Feliciano Althea Niza Noemi Vasquez
Luis Freire Kayla O’Connor Jada Velez
Jerolina Frias Skylee Ortiz Brianna Villegas
Raina Gengo Mina Padua Kaylee Vizcaino
Safa Ghanem Jenese Parnell Andrew Zweiback
Paige Goerman Almira Pehratovic

Congratulations again to our Fall 2023 Dean’s List honorees here at the Right Place on the River! We’re proud of your accomplishments both in and beyond the classroom. Keep up the good work!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent
Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.