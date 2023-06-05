The Dean’s List: Spring 2023

328 Earn Academic Standing Honors

It’s that time of the year again: time to celebrate our students who earned a spot on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List!

The entire Mount community would like to extend a ’phintastic congratulations to the 328 studious Dolphins who were named to the latest Dean’s List.

To be eligible for Dean’s List honors, undergraduate students must achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher, complete at least four courses in the semester, and earn a minimum of 12 credits.

The following students met or exceeded these criteria based on grades reported as of May 2023:

Class of 2023 Manar Abualteen Dalys Garcia Megan Ortega Eunice Agyemang Valeria Garcia Alene Ortiz Nayeli Alejo Michael Garcia Joseph Osei Carla Alliance Giovanni Garufi Ernesto Pena Sydney Alvarado Lia Genao Ramirez Edward Peralta Betty Amoakohene Ghofrane Ghodhbani Madison Perez Ciera Anderson Stephanie Guerrero Diomarys Pichardo Tyler Arena Bryant Gutierrez Kelly Pilaar Mary Asante Anthony Guzman Amaris Pimienta Brianna Ayuso Briana Hilaire Kaylee Price Lauren Barsch Alberina Hoti Charles Quansah Joseph Berisha Jillian Howard Ariana Quintana Vanessa Berisha Jazmin Humphreys Kenneth Rapp Angelique Berroya Katherine Hungerford Manisha Reddy Joelina Betances Patrick Ilardi Aidan Rice Leanna Biberaj Fati Imran Ali Danasia Richardson Gabriel Bravo Bernadette Introna Gabriel Rivera Kacey Brown Jenna Ippolito Anne Rodriguez William Brumbaugh Jasmine Izquierdo Tomas Rodriguez Jordan Burlingame Sneha Jacob Justin Rodriguez Ana Isabela Cabardo Heba Jamal Michelle Romero Katherine Cabrera Kaya James Shamsa Roshan Jonathan Cabrera-Mendez Giovanni Jean-Pharuns Juliet Rossi Gabrielle Calderon Allison Jimenez Jordan Ruden Analydia Camacho Douglas Johnson Lenicia Salvador Deina Camilo Alexandra Junco Keziah Sanchez Melissa Joy Canosa Naomi Juvera Melanie Sanchez Apolonio Lucas Castellanos Meghan Kemp Joseph Santana Nicole Castillo Sean Kennedy Kejsi Saraci Kaitlin Cirillo Alyssa La Torre Laurie Seney Kaitlyn Cronin Sarah Lancellotti Elizabeth Sheehy Jacqueline Crupi Mikka Lyn Legaspi Joy Siconolfi Sian Limuel Cruz Ericamarie Liz Sarai Sierra Kaitlyn Cruz Citlalli Lopez Ava Starace Eddy Cruz Michael Lynch Terry Starks Ashane Cuevas Alpha Mae Manabat Arnisha Statom Jasmin Daboin Adrian Maria Terence Strehle Michelle D’agostino Samantha Marji Kristine Strutz Geraldine Daly Aldryn Marquez Haddy Tambedou Xavier De Leon Erin Martin Ashley Teal Ruthie Fay Dejano Charlotte Martin Katelyn Torres Yiany Delarosa Samuel Martinez Giavanna Toscano Juliana Dente Rosely Martinez Cornelia Turkson Darleny Dilone Emily Martinez Felix Vazquez Joseph Dinorcia Ernita Mavraj Maryann Vazquez Valencia Alice Essuman Caitlin May Daniel Vega Kahil Evans Emily McCarthy Jocelyn Vega Jessica Facey Kora-Lynn McCullough Kira Villegas Fiona Farrell Keirsten McDonald Seraiah Visarra Jose Feliciano Hannah McGrath Aurela Vuktilaj Santiago Ferrer Isabella Medina Nia Whitaker Samantha Ferrier Alyssa Medina Jesaya Williams Nicole Flores Gabrielle Meighan Tianna Williams Shannet Foster Mariah Mendez Jessica Williams Rossalba Francisco Elizabeth Miller Shanna Wilson Cristopher Furcal Megan Neiswenter Noelle Wren Skylar Fusco Shawn Ngnosse Mariyam Yaw Gabrielle Garcia Ekenedilichukwu Okonkwo Lesia Young

Class of 2024 Megi Abazaj Tianyi Cloudy Fan Tiarah McCallum Reinieri Almendares Melanie Flores Paz Morales Saldias Garrett Backus Brooke Frierson Isabella Motz Ishara Baez Jeremy Galan Julie Ni Jacob Bailly Beirut Garcia Katiuska Nunez Shamoni Berrios Sadiya Haniff Omisha Persaud Enricko Bondal Rion Haxhiaj Namelofy Pineda Rayshawn Bryant Katelyn Hidalgo Anjolie Ramos Jashanna Buckle Olatomiwa Ibitayo Leyla Reyes Marlin Cabrera Yifei Jia Christina Rivera Isabella Castro Lillian Jugasek Eileen Samanamud Ying Cheng Chisom Kwubiri Gabriella Sanchez Amanda Cotroneo Humberto Lopez Rianna Sanchez Maria Delithea Rose De Mesa Kaitlyn Lopez Curtis Siaw Gabriela Del Castillo Yasline Lora Kunxu Song Danielle Dicks Aevienne Marantal Mia Valentin Kyra Dulton Lena Marin Gabriela Vila Janelle Esquillo Natalie Marji Jiaming Yang Chad Ewart Tais Marte Tianyi Yu

Class of 2025 Thuraya Almontaser Jha Nae Gordon Makayla Pain Genesis Alvarez William Granata Zhenghao Qin Brandon Anderson Sarah-Gail Harvey Saliah Robinson Julia Angeles Shayla Hassler Susan Rodriguez Savannah Autobee Jasmine Hewitt Nicholas Rodriguez Amaya Aviles Tianqi Huang Alfonso Ramon Romero Vega Michelle Barcia Derryn James Brandon Sackey Angelo Bartziokas Steven Jaquez Javiera Sanchez Elijah Benbow Coraima Jimenez Lopez Christopher Santos Jyril Bendo Joshlyn John Skyla Sayers Ekaterina Bereznikova Gonul Jusinova Leila Schiavo Yeseli Bonilla Alexiah Karlberg Brianna Stennett Emily Breen Haniya Kiyar Emily Toepfer Randeeno Burrell Drew Knight Asiyah Tomlinson Kemely Camilo Emily Legler Alexandria Tucker Simone Caruso Shanely Lemuz Silvette Vargas Stuart Condado Nikolas Mace Izaiah Velez Franchesca De La Rosa Isaac Mack Ariana Vidals Angelina Diaz Emily Maestre Patricia Brien Villaruz Andrea Doble Sabrina Mafaraci George Villegas Danielle Donoghue Tyler Margolis Khanh Chi Vu Dylan Duffy Casandra Matos Charlotte Warman Tatiana Erskine Keona Marie Matsui Shannon Williams Ethan Fajardo Arianna Grace Morales Mazy Wright Abigail Farillas Gerard Novello Sofia Zapata Victoria Gamarra Leslieann Ovalle Haoran Zhu Gerome Pabilonia

Class of 2026 Ikram Adem Yueming Gao Augustus McGiff Christopher Arias Haoran Gu Dara McGovern Genesis Betances YanZhen Gu Aminata Njie Elhadj Diallo Yingqi Hong Isaiah Sebree Andrew Dzubak Kayla McClymont Xiaolu Xie Wanyi Feng Joshua McCormick Xiaoyan You

Congratulations again to our Spring 2023 Dean’s List honorees here at the Right Place on the River! We’re proud of your accomplishments both in and beyond the classroom. Keep up the good work!

