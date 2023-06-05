News

Back to News The Dean’s List: Spring 2023

The Dean’s List: Spring 2023

6/5/2023

328 Earn Academic Standing Honors

It’s that time of the year again: time to celebrate our students who earned a spot on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List!

The entire Mount community would like to extend a ’phintastic congratulations to the 328 studious Dolphins who were named to the latest Dean’s List.

To be eligible for Dean’s List honors, undergraduate students must achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher, complete at least four courses in the semester, and earn a minimum of 12 credits.

The following students met or exceeded these criteria based on grades reported as of May 2023:

Class of 2023
Manar Abualteen Dalys Garcia Megan Ortega
Eunice Agyemang Valeria Garcia Alene Ortiz
Nayeli Alejo Michael Garcia Joseph Osei
Carla Alliance Giovanni Garufi Ernesto Pena
Sydney Alvarado Lia Genao Ramirez Edward Peralta
Betty Amoakohene Ghofrane Ghodhbani Madison Perez
Ciera Anderson Stephanie Guerrero Diomarys Pichardo
Tyler Arena Bryant Gutierrez Kelly Pilaar
Mary Asante Anthony Guzman Amaris Pimienta
Brianna Ayuso Briana Hilaire Kaylee Price
Lauren Barsch Alberina Hoti Charles Quansah
Joseph Berisha Jillian Howard Ariana Quintana
Vanessa Berisha Jazmin Humphreys Kenneth Rapp
Angelique Berroya Katherine Hungerford Manisha Reddy
Joelina Betances Patrick Ilardi Aidan Rice
Leanna Biberaj Fati Imran Ali Danasia Richardson
Gabriel Bravo Bernadette Introna Gabriel Rivera
Kacey Brown Jenna Ippolito Anne Rodriguez
William Brumbaugh Jasmine Izquierdo Tomas Rodriguez
Jordan Burlingame Sneha Jacob Justin Rodriguez
Ana Isabela Cabardo Heba Jamal Michelle Romero
Katherine Cabrera Kaya James Shamsa Roshan
Jonathan Cabrera-Mendez Giovanni Jean-Pharuns Juliet Rossi
Gabrielle Calderon Allison Jimenez Jordan Ruden
Analydia Camacho Douglas Johnson Lenicia Salvador
Deina Camilo Alexandra Junco Keziah Sanchez
Melissa Joy Canosa Naomi Juvera Melanie Sanchez Apolonio
Lucas Castellanos Meghan Kemp Joseph Santana
Nicole Castillo Sean Kennedy Kejsi Saraci
Kaitlin Cirillo Alyssa La Torre Laurie Seney
Kaitlyn Cronin Sarah Lancellotti Elizabeth Sheehy
Jacqueline Crupi Mikka Lyn Legaspi Joy Siconolfi
Sian Limuel Cruz Ericamarie Liz Sarai Sierra
Kaitlyn Cruz Citlalli Lopez Ava Starace
Eddy Cruz Michael Lynch Terry Starks
Ashane Cuevas Alpha Mae Manabat Arnisha Statom
Jasmin Daboin Adrian Maria Terence Strehle
Michelle D’agostino Samantha Marji Kristine Strutz
Geraldine Daly Aldryn Marquez Haddy Tambedou
Xavier De Leon Erin Martin Ashley Teal
Ruthie Fay Dejano Charlotte Martin Katelyn Torres
Yiany Delarosa Samuel Martinez Giavanna Toscano
Juliana Dente Rosely Martinez Cornelia Turkson
Darleny Dilone Emily Martinez Felix Vazquez
Joseph Dinorcia Ernita Mavraj Maryann Vazquez Valencia
Alice Essuman Caitlin May Daniel Vega
Kahil Evans Emily McCarthy Jocelyn Vega
Jessica Facey Kora-Lynn McCullough Kira Villegas
Fiona Farrell Keirsten McDonald Seraiah Visarra
Jose Feliciano Hannah McGrath Aurela Vuktilaj
Santiago Ferrer Isabella Medina Nia Whitaker
Samantha Ferrier Alyssa Medina Jesaya Williams
Nicole Flores Gabrielle Meighan Tianna Williams
Shannet Foster Mariah Mendez Jessica Williams
Rossalba Francisco Elizabeth Miller Shanna Wilson
Cristopher Furcal Megan Neiswenter Noelle Wren
Skylar Fusco Shawn Ngnosse Mariyam Yaw
Gabrielle Garcia Ekenedilichukwu Okonkwo Lesia Young
Class of 2024
Megi Abazaj Tianyi Cloudy Fan Tiarah McCallum
Reinieri Almendares Melanie Flores Paz Morales Saldias
Garrett Backus Brooke Frierson Isabella Motz
Ishara Baez Jeremy Galan Julie Ni
Jacob Bailly Beirut Garcia Katiuska Nunez
Shamoni Berrios Sadiya Haniff Omisha Persaud
Enricko Bondal Rion Haxhiaj Namelofy Pineda
Rayshawn Bryant Katelyn Hidalgo Anjolie Ramos
Jashanna Buckle Olatomiwa Ibitayo Leyla Reyes
Marlin Cabrera Yifei Jia Christina Rivera
Isabella Castro Lillian Jugasek Eileen Samanamud
Ying Cheng Chisom Kwubiri Gabriella Sanchez
Amanda Cotroneo Humberto Lopez Rianna Sanchez
Maria Delithea Rose De Mesa Kaitlyn Lopez Curtis Siaw
Gabriela Del Castillo Yasline Lora Kunxu Song
Danielle Dicks Aevienne Marantal Mia Valentin
Kyra Dulton Lena Marin Gabriela Vila
Janelle Esquillo Natalie Marji Jiaming Yang
Chad Ewart Tais Marte Tianyi Yu
Class of 2025
Thuraya Almontaser Jha Nae Gordon Makayla Pain
Genesis Alvarez William Granata Zhenghao Qin
Brandon Anderson Sarah-Gail Harvey Saliah Robinson
Julia Angeles Shayla Hassler Susan Rodriguez
Savannah Autobee Jasmine Hewitt Nicholas Rodriguez
Amaya Aviles Tianqi Huang Alfonso Ramon Romero Vega
Michelle Barcia Derryn James Brandon Sackey
Angelo Bartziokas Steven Jaquez Javiera Sanchez
Elijah Benbow Coraima Jimenez Lopez Christopher Santos
Jyril Bendo Joshlyn John Skyla Sayers
Ekaterina Bereznikova Gonul Jusinova Leila Schiavo
Yeseli Bonilla Alexiah Karlberg Brianna Stennett
Emily Breen Haniya Kiyar Emily Toepfer
Randeeno Burrell Drew Knight Asiyah Tomlinson
Kemely Camilo Emily Legler Alexandria Tucker
Simone Caruso Shanely Lemuz Silvette Vargas
Stuart Condado Nikolas Mace Izaiah Velez
Franchesca De La Rosa Isaac Mack Ariana Vidals
Angelina Diaz Emily Maestre Patricia Brien Villaruz
Andrea Doble Sabrina Mafaraci George Villegas
Danielle Donoghue Tyler Margolis Khanh Chi Vu
Dylan Duffy Casandra Matos Charlotte Warman
Tatiana Erskine Keona Marie Matsui Shannon Williams
Ethan Fajardo Arianna Grace Morales Mazy Wright
Abigail Farillas Gerard Novello Sofia Zapata
Victoria Gamarra Leslieann Ovalle Haoran Zhu
Gerome Pabilonia
Class of 2026
Ikram Adem Yueming Gao Augustus McGiff
Christopher Arias Haoran Gu Dara McGovern
Genesis Betances YanZhen Gu Aminata Njie
Elhadj Diallo Yingqi Hong Isaiah Sebree
Andrew Dzubak Kayla McClymont Xiaolu Xie
Wanyi Feng Joshua McCormick Xiaoyan You

Congratulations again to our Spring 2023 Dean’s List honorees here at the Right Place on the River! We’re proud of your accomplishments both in and beyond the classroom. Keep up the good work!

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent
Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.