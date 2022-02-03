The Right Place for Expanding the Possibilities for Healthcare Professionals

This story originally appeared in the 2021 Annual Report.

The Bronx has the fewest primary care professionals in New York City and the need for more extensive and accessible healthcare services is significant—so Mount Saint Vincent is changing that.

We’re excited to share that the College is set to launch its highly anticipated Master of Science in Physician Assistant (PA) Studies—a 28-month program that will be the first of its kind to be registered in the Bronx.

The inaugural cohort, comprised of approximately 50 students, is expected to enroll for the Fall 2022 semester. The PA program, reflective of Mount Saint Vincent’s mission and values, will augment the College’s offerings in the healthcare professions—building on its robust programs in nursing and nurse practitioner studies—and will support enrollment and programmatic goals set in our strategic plan.

A booming profession, physician assistants, like nurse practitioners, are among the top six healthcare professions expected to see the most growth in the next ten years—and the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts steady increases in the number of PA jobs, both nationally and in New York.

“When you factor in career mobility in a variety of settings, plus flexibility that provides a good income whether they choose to work full-time, part-time, or per diem, it adds up to a fantastic return on the educational investment. PAs have a very robust job outlook, and a phenomenal career ahead of them—and most new PAs receive multiple job offers even before they graduate.”

— Dr. Anthony Garofalo, Director for the Physician Assistant Program, Associate Professor

As skilled medical professionals, PAs are now performing many duties that were once considered the sole purview of physicians. While many PAs can be found working in primary care, such as general internal medicine, pediatrics, and family medicine, an increasing number choose specialty areas like general and thoracic surgery, emergency medicine, and orthopedics.

“A Mount Saint Vincent education facilitates critical thinking, analytical reasoning, and moral and ethical decision making. These are invaluable skills in any endeavor, but particularly for individuals who aspire to address the complex healthcare needs of our city and state.”

— Dr. Lynne Bongiovanni, Provost and Dean of the College

The course of study, according to Dr. Bongiovanni “aims to equip students with the knowledge and aptitude to provide effective care to individuals and families of diverse backgrounds and means. Accordingly, the curriculum includes applied medical, behavioral, and social sciences; patient assessment and clinical medicine; supervised clinical practice; and health policy and professional practice issues centered around public health concerns in under-served areas.”

But it’s not so simple to just establish a brand-new, in-demand program. PA education programs must also pass the approval of the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for Physician Assistants (ARC-PA)—an extensive process to confer or deny program accreditation and the Mount is currently engaged in the final stages of this rigorous process. This accreditation, along with approval from the New York State Education Department, will ensure that our graduates can sit for their Physician Assistant National Certification Examination.

The PA program will share two floors of training facilities in Corazon C. Aquino ’53 Hall—which is nearing completion—including regular use of the College’s state-of-the-art simulation laboratories. Joining them will be undergraduate and graduate students in the Mount’s pre-professional programs in nursing. This will include studies leading to the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, via traditional undergraduate and accelerated second-degree tracks, and a Master of Science in Nursing in Family Nurse Practitioner (individuals already holding a master’s degree in nursing have the option to complete the Family Nurse Practitioner concentration as an Advanced Certificate). Additional master’s degree concentrations and advanced certificates in allied healthcare fields are projected to be phased in sometime in the future.

An immediate benefit of the new facility and programming is the opportunity to offer more options for students to practice working as part of a highly skilled medical team, as physician assistants are educated in a collaborative, team approach—an emerging trend in the health sciences.

“The health sciences rely on strong interprofessional relationships,” said Dr. Garofalo. “Practitioners frequently deal with complex cases that require referrals to, or collaboration with, other health-related services and specialties, such as OT, PT, social workers, or behavioral health practitioners. It’s exciting to contemplate the range of possibilities for this advanced level, multi-disciplinary training.”

And as we enter the home stretch to unveil this new program, we know it will benefit not only the College, but, in particular, the surrounding Bronx community.

“The College’s strong foundation in nursing, which includes both undergraduate and graduate programs leading to a degree or advanced certificate, will serve as the backbone of this new era of training for in-demand health professionals. We eagerly anticipate the array of opportunities to further expand the College’s offerings in the professional health sciences. Meeting the demand for these exceptionally trained professionals will further solidify the Mount’s position as a leader in the field of healthcare education.”

— Dr. Susan Apold, Dean of Nursing

