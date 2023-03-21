Theatrical Producer Fran Weissler to Speak on Campus

Join Us to Hear About the Life and Legacy of a Tony Award-Winning Broadway Trailblazer

The College of Mount Saint Vincent’s Center for Leadership is excited to announce that Fran Weissler, a seven-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer, will be visiting our historic Riverdale campus on Thursday, April 13th at 6:30 PM in Hayes Auditorium to share the story of how she became a theatrical producer and highlight some of her most memorable moments in the theatre.

Fran has been selected as one of the 2023 honorees at the College’s annual Scholarship Tribute Dinner in May. We are thrilled to commemorate her lifetime of achievement and service that reflects a profound dedication to the principles of our founders, the Sisters of Charity, and the values of the College.

In 1968, Fran, along with her husband and partner, Barry, established National Artists Management Company, Inc. (NAMCO), an entertainment production company based in New York City, to present classic plays to children, elementary schools, high schools, colleges, and adult audiences with professional casts.

Fran has nearly 50 years of experience developing, financing, casting, managing, marketing, licensing, and consulting for first-class theatrical ventures on Broadway and the West End in London, as well as both domestic and international touring productions.

From Othello with James Earl Jones and Christopher Plummer—her debut as a Broadway producer—to her production of Chicago—the longest-running American musical in Broadway history—Fran has produced dozens of your favorite plays and musicals that have shown in the theatres of midtown Manhattan and beyond.

Attendees of the April 13th event will also get the inside scoop on Fran’s hit productions, as well as information on new projects she has on the horizon. The evening promises to be a unique opportunity to get a glimpse into the drama and comedy that happens behind the curtain of some of the nation’s most recognizable shows from this trailblazing female producer.

We are opening up our campus to the entire local community. Students of all ages and backgrounds, theatre and performing arts buffs, community organizers, musicians, dancers, film producers, theatre employees, reporters, alumnae/i, neighbors, and beyond are all invited to join us—the more the merrier!

RSVPs are not required, but encouraged. For your convenience, the online registration form can be found here.

We look forward to seeing you on April 13th as we welcome Fran to the Right Place on the River! We hope you will join us as we learn more about Fran’s extraordinary career and celebrate her successes.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.