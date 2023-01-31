To Present, Or Not To Present… Actually, There Is No Question!

Mount to Host Medieval and Early Modern Undergraduate Symposium

The College of Mount Saint Vincent is thrilled to announce that it will be the host of the seventh annual Hudson Valley Medieval and Early Modern Undergraduate Symposium.

The Symposium, which is slated to take place on Saturday, February 11, welcomes student presenters and faculty members from area institutions to the Mount’s historic campus on the banks of the Hudson River. As with many gatherings over the past three years, the pandemic forced the Symposium to be put on hold in 2021 and 2022. Attendees are happy to see the Symposium return this year, and are eager to share their knowledge and love of the medieval and early modern periods with this year’s guests.

The day’s program will take place in Benedict’s Hall (located on the first floor of Founders Hall) and will begin with a light breakfast at 9 AM. There will be four sessions throughout the day—with a few breaks and lunch in between—and a keynote address. The Symposium was organized by a planning committee consisting of Stephanie Pietros, Associate Professor of English here at the Mount; Cathryn McCarthy, recently retired Associate Professor of English at the Mount; Christina Carlson, Associate Professor of English at Iona University; and Janine Larmon Peterson, Professor of History at Marist College.

With Fonthill Castle as their backdrop, over a dozen undergraduate student researchers from area colleges and institutions—including SUNY New Paltz, Mount Saint Mary College, Vassar College, Marist College, Iona University, and our very own College of Mount Saint Vincent—will present their research across four different panels, with topics ranging from the role of women in Beowulf and Sir Gawain and the Green Knight to representations of different ideologies in the time period’s art and literature (and even a Gossip Girl-style retelling of Chaucer’s Troilus and Criseyde).

“This symposium allows us to showcase the remarkable scholarship and talent of some of our local students—both here at the Mount and across the Hudson Valley,” said Dr. Stephanie Pietros. “Students are able to combine their interests across the humanities—including English, history, philosophy, art history, and religion—to answer original questions and perform in-depth research on topics that arose some six (or, in some cases, more!) centuries ago.”

Representing Mount Saint Vincent this year are Jacqueline Crupi ’23 and Douglas Johnson ’23. Jacqueline will present her paper, “Costly Consequences of Crooked Courtly Love,” during the panel titled “Negotiating Gender, Race, and Societal Norms,” and Douglas will present his paper, “Romeo and Juliet’s Love as an Undermining of Patriarchy,” during the panel titled “Paradigm Shifts: Social and Cultural Transformations.”

This year’s keynote address will feature speaker Dr. Scott Miller from the Department of Medieval Art at The Met Cloisters. Dr. Miller’s presentation, titled “The Embriachi Studio and the Aesthetics of the Mediterranean World,” will conclude the day’s program.

The Symposium is free and open to the public (visitors are encouraged to review the College’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements for visitors prior to arriving on campus). For more information or to register, please contact Dr. Stephanie Pietros at stephanie.pietros@mountsaintvincent.edu or 718.405.3723.

