Tree Lighting 2022

O Christmas Tree: Celebrating Our Annual Winter Tree-dition

Winter holiday traditions are a big deal in New York City—and that, of course, includes celebrations at the Right Place on the River!

The campus community gathered on Wednesday, December 7 to delight in the joys of the season as we illuminated a 50-foot blue spruce—the largest of its kind on campus—with over 3,600 lights, now shining brightly along the Hudson River.

The College’s annual ceremony welcomed students, alumnae/i, faculty, staff, Sisters of Charity, and more, making for one of the largest tree lighting crowds yet—and with a new location on the Great Lawn, guests marveled at the scenery while enjoying hot chocolate, candy canes, and other sweet treats.

“Christmas just so happens to be my favorite holiday,” said President Susan R. Burns, Ph.D., during her remarks. “I like to take time each year to delight in the joys of the season—stepping back from the hustle and bustle of the end of the semester to remember exactly why it is we celebrate the Christmas holiday. As Catholics and Christians, we celebrate the anniversary of the birth of our savior. We celebrate a time of great expectation and waiting—a time where faith and virtue prevail…Gathering with you all this evening as we shine a light on what is set to be a symbol of hope in the darkness is one of my favorite traditions we share together at the Right Place on the River.”

Matthew Shields, Director for Mission and Ministry, also offered a heartfelt blessing and the CMSV Community Choir performed a few songs of the season all while we prepared for the main event. Then, President Burns hit the switch to illuminate the tree, alongside Donna Dodge, S.C., President of the Sisters of Charity of New York, Amanda Solano ’23, President of the Student Government Association, and everyone’s favorite mascot, Vinny!

Following the Tree Lighting Ceremony, attendees were invited to the Christmas at the Mount celebrations that continued up in Hudson Heights—a special dinner was served, clubs gathered around the dining hall for holiday activities, and attendees even had the opportunity to write Christmas cards to our neighbors at RiverSpring Living.

Weren’t able to make it? You’re not out of luck! You can get into the holiday spirit by watching our stream of the tree lighting here.

Plus, the tree—and many others across campus—will be glowing gloriously each evening for all to enjoy. Now that’s pretty tree-mendous.

Tree Tidbits

🎄 The 50-year-old tree is a Colorado blue spruce (and is the largest blue spruce on campus!).

🎄 This very popular conifer has a handsome pyramidal form with rigid tiered branches densely covered with stiff gray-blue needles.

🎄 A native tree from northern New Mexico through Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, and even into Alberta and British Columbia.

🎄 It has more than 3,600 multicolored LED lights on about 1,032 feet of wire.