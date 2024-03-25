UMSV Athletics Set to Add Esports Program

Newest Varsity Team to Launch in Fall 2024

The Department of Athletics at the University of Mount Saint Vincent is excited to announce that esports will be the newest addition to the varsity sports lineup, set to begin this coming Fall semester. The decision to add what is, arguably, the fastest-growing program across collegiate athletics was voted on unanimously by the University’s Board of Trustees at their recent meeting on March 14.

Esports will become the Mount’s fourteenth varsity program.

Adding esports to the Mount’s existing slate of collegiate sports teams is directly aligned with Goal 1, Objective 6 of our 2022-2025 Strategic Plan: “Assess the feasibility of expanding athletic programs informed by student interest and cost-benefit analysis.”

“This is an exciting time for UMSV Athletics and we look forward to our inaugural season,” shared Phil Stern, the University’s Director for Athletics and Recreation. “We strongly believe that we can now attract and impact another group of learners that will compete as Dolphins.”

The Mount will begin an immediate, nation-wide search for its first-ever esports head coach, a part-time position. The program will look to attract recruits from across the country, as well as current students already enrolled at the University. The specific esports games that the Mount will be competing in will be released at a later date.

“At the Mount, we take pride in listening to and learning from our students—both within the classroom and beyond it,” noted the University’s President Susan R. Burns. “Esports is becoming wildly popular among colleges and universities in the United states. By investing in this new type of innovative and cutting-edge competition, we’re not only inviting a new type of athlete to study and play at the Mount, we’re also demonstrating our commitment to the ever-expanding definition of sports in our world at large.”

Esports athletes at the Mount are set to compete in the East Coast Conference, joining institutions across the northeast, including fellow Skyline Conference rivals Farmingdale State College, Mount Saint Mary College, and St. Joseph’s University Long Island, as well as New York Institute of Technology, the College of Staten Island, and Molloy University, among others.

The University hired EDGE Consulting—the Esports Development and Growth Enterprise—to consult and advise the decision. Co-Founders Chris Scroggins and Zach Harrington recently visited campus and their collective expertise largely aided in the University’s pursuit of esports as a new program. All parties involved believe the decision will be beneficial for both current and prospective students, as well as the potential to add clubs and accredited classes tying into esports in the future.

“We believe we have an excellent plan in place to give our esports student-athletes a top notch experience while involving the entire campus community in this endeavor,” Phil Stern continued. “I would like to thank President Burns, Vice President for Operations Kevin DeGroat, and the Board of Trustees for helping make this vision a reality.”

The esports program at the Mount will complement our existing minor in sports management, as well as our joint degree program in sport management with St. John’s University. Additional courses focusing on the business of esports may be added in the future, filling a demand for the industry professionals with an understanding of the nuances of not only esports, but virtual gaming at large.

Important to note is that, on March 14, the Department of Athletics also received Board approval for the addition of men’s and women’s tennis, a program that once existed, but has been on hiatus for several years.

“I am equally as excited to share more about the revival of our varsity tennis program in the coming months—which will begin competition in the 2025-2026 academic year. Please stay tuned for a larger announcement soon,” stated President Burns.

Be sure to stay up-to-date with all things University of Mount Saint Vincent Athletics, especially as we announce the hire of our head coach, athlete roster, and competition games. As the University of Mount Saint Vincent continues to grow, expand, and thrive in this uncertain higher education landscape, so do our athletics. Those interested in learning more or being recruited to our esports team can reach out to Director for Athletics and Recreation Phil Stern at philip.stern@mountsaintvincent.edu.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.