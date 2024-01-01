Welcome to the University…

…of Mount Saint Vincent!

Happy New Year! And Happy Official Launch of UMSV!

What? …you still see CMSV everywhere?

Well, the good news is that the College of Mount Saint Vincent isn’t going anywhere. And, hey—you know us! We’re not the type of institution to not bring our community along on the journey!

They say Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was the University of Mount Saint Vincent. This transition has been a long time in the making—and there’s still much, much more to do and share! Our hardworking team of branding and marketing professionals at the Mount have partnered with Ologie, one of the nation’s leading higher education marketing firms, to bring the University of Mount Saint Vincent to life.

The Mount team has already been hard at work engaging members of our community in discovery sessions, reviewing new options for brand and marketing materials, and working on something super exciting we know our ’phins will love!

The College of Mount Saint Vincent will remain the University’s primary undergraduate division, joining other schools and colleges under the university umbrella—like Seton College, our brand new two year associate degree program. For that reason, you’ll still see CMSV in different areas across our brand, but we’re excited to bring UMSV to life!

Remember, this isn’t the first time we’ve changed our charter. Originally known as the Academy of Mount Saint Vincent, our charter was amended in 1911 to create the College of Mount Saint Vincent. And now, a little over a century later, we’ve become the University of Mount Saint Vincent. If you ask us, it’s a justified and well-deserved transition for one of New York City’s most historic and beloved institutions.

We ask for your patience and support as we update things like our website, social media accounts, print materials, t-shirts and swag, and even banners and vehicle wraps on campus.

Stay tuned all throughout this month (and the entire semester ahead!) as we sprinkle some new brand assets and share more about this exciting time as we transform traditions here at the Right Place on the River.

Cheer for the white and the gold!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.