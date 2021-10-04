What’s Your Why, Dr. Haney?

Learn why our community is keeping us all safe as we #VaxUpCMSV!

Dr. Brian Haney, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Biology in the College’s Division of Natural Sciences explains why he got the COVID-19 vaccine.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The data shows us that the vaccines are safe and effective, but that’s not the only reason he’s urging each and every one of us to do our part.

You see, whenever someone is infected by a virus like COVID-19, it enters the cells of your body and begins replicating itself, producing more of the virus. These viral replications happen millions of times inside an infected person, and with every replication there is a chance that the virus will have a genetic mutation. These mutations create COVID variants—new types of the virus with unpredictable traits. And, even asymptomatic carriers can act as an incubator that can potentially create a new strain of COVID-19, which could continue killing countless people, prolonging the global pandemic.

“If you aren’t concerned about getting vaccinated because you’re young and don’t expect serious symptoms from COVID, I urge you to reconsider.”

Please, stand with Dr. Haney and the millions of other vaccinated people to say that we care about the health and prosperity of our community. Stand with us as we do our part to end this pandemic.

Will you join him (and our nearly 90% vaccinated College community) as we continue to keep us all safe? Let’s #VaxUpCMSV!

“By getting vaccinated, you are not only protecting yourself, but you are truly protecting your community as well.”

— Brian Haney, Ph.D.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.