What’s Your Why, Dr. Suriano?

Learn why our community is keeping us all safe as we #VaxUpCMSV!

Dr. Robert Suriano, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Biology in the College’s Division of Natural Sciences explains why he got the COVID-19 vaccine. If you’re still unsure, he’s ready to answer any questions about why it’s safe to get vaccinated.



With all the misinformation being spread, Dr. Suriano is here to assure us that vaccines do work! To date, we have eliminated the devastating disease smallpox and we are not that far away from declaring polio eradicated within the U.S. Plus, diseases such as measles, chicken pox, and influenza—just to name a few—are preventable through vaccination. And with a doctorate in microbiology and immunology (and over 20 years’ experience!) it’s safe to say he’s an expert when it comes to vaccine-preventable diseases.

Dr. Suriano got vaccinated to protect his family and to do his part to end the global pandemic. Will you join him and the Mount community as we continue to keep us all safe? Let’s #VaxUpCMSV!

“I urge each and everyone to get vaccinated and do your part in protecting yourselves, your loved ones, and those who cannot get vaccinated.”

— Robert Suriano, Ph.D.

