Where Education and Action Meet

University of Mount Saint Vincent Opens Dedication to Community Justice Institute to Advance a New Era of Innovative Approaches to Education and Public Engagement

The University of Mount Saint Vincent (UMSV) will officially open The Dedication to Community (D2C) Justice Institute on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the University’s commitment to developing leaders and advancing meaningful approaches to justice-centered education, strategy, and action.

The official opening will be commemorated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on the UMSV campus, bringing together University leadership including the Board of Trustees, constituents, senior administrators, major donors, D2C representatives, state and local community leaders, faculty, students, and invited guests to celebrate the launch of the Institute. Additionally, the event will feature a fireside chat hosted by Mount President, Susan R. Burns, PhD, and the Institute’s Founder, CEO, and Lead Master Instructor, M. Quentin Williams, who will both interview D2C Senior Fellow Corny Koehl, a long-time media executive who has served as the executive producer for Oprah Radio and co-executive producer on Super Soul Sunday—a weekly national television program hosted by legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

The University of Mount Saint Vincent’s D2C Justice Institute will be housed in a newly designed space in the Elizabeth Seton Library on the UMSV campus, which will offer students and faculty access to specialized learning environments, media production resources, and collaborative work spaces. The Institute is a collaborative initiative between UMSV and D2C designed to create educational opportunities and leadership development programs that explore justice from multiple perspectives.

Additionally, it will serve as a global hub for justice-centered education, training, public programming, and community engagement focused on D2C’s six pillars, which include academic justice, social justice, economic justice, criminal justice, restorative justice, and procedural justice. The partnership reflects a shared commitment by both organizations to foster meaningful dialogue paired with action—both on campus and beyond.

“Our partnership with D2C represents an important opportunity to bring education and action together in ways that prepare students and communities to address some of the most important issues affecting society,” said President Burns. “Through this partnership, we are creating opportunities for students to learn, engage, and develop the leadership skills necessary to contribute to a more just and equitable society.”

Founded on the principles of inclusion, service, and societal responsibility, UMSV will serve as the global headquarters of The D2C Justice Institute. The Institute will be embedded within life at the Mount, working collaboratively with students, faculty, and staff while also convening leaders and partners from across the region and the nation.

“The D2C Justice Institute is about creating a space where education, leadership, and action come together,” said Williams, who founded D2C in 2012. “Our goal is to equip students and emerging leaders with the knowledge, perspective, and tools necessary to understand complex issues of justice and help develop solutions that strengthen communities.”

The Institute will support a wide range of educational and leadership initiatives, including student and student-athlete leadership development, education, and training programs, lectures, seminars, an annual symposium, and collaborative academic courses involving disciplines such as criminal justice, communication, sports management, and leadership.

Additionally, the Institute will provide opportunities for regional and national convenings that bring together educators, students, community leaders, professionals, and other key stakeholders for meaningful conversations and action strategies about justice and leadership.

The Institute’s innovative approach recognizes that conversations and action about justice extend beyond any single discipline. Through education and collaboration, The D2C Justice Institute seeks to encourage critical thinking, empathy, cultural understanding, and restorative approaches while preparing students to become informed and engaged leaders.

During the ceremony, speakers will emphasize the Institute’s role in shaping a more informed and equitable public sphere. The event will also highlight the Institute’s commitment to strengthening trust between institutions and communities, expanding public safety education, and elevating diverse voices in justice-related storytelling.

The opening of the Institute represents another step in the continuing partnership between UMSV and D2C and establishes the Institute as a platform for ongoing education, dialogue, and community engagement.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century. For more information, please visit: umsv.edu.

About Dedication to Community

Dedication to Community (D2C) is a national nonprofit that educates society about justice and strengthens trust between law enforcement, youth, and communities through transformative education and relationship-building. D2C equips partners with tools that reduce conflict, de-escalate trauma, and promote safer, more unified communities. For more information, please visit: dedicationtocommunity.org.